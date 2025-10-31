Leaker Outlines Potential New Colors for iPhone 18 Pro
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models could be available in new rich and warm color option, according to a known leaker.
The Weibo user known as "Digital Chat Station" today suggested that next-year's iPhone 18 Pro models will be available in at least one of the following color options: Coffee, purple, and burgundy.
The iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Pro were all available in lavender or purple, but there have never been coffee or burgundy iPhones before. A coffee-colored iPhone 18 Pro could be a good successor to the gold iPhone XS or the "desert titanium" iPhone 16 Pro.
Coffee sits in the brown family as a deep and earthy shade. Burgundy belongs to the red family, blending rich crimson with traces of brown or purple for a darker, wine-like tone. Purple lies between red and blue, but when muted or darkened, it leans warm.
The leaker added that there will still be no black iPhone 18 Pro next year. The iPhone 17 Pro is available in Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange. There was no black or gray option for the first time in the device's history.
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to launch in the fall of next year, featuring the A20 chip made with TSMC's 2nm process, a variable aperture main camera, the C2 modem, a simplified Camera Control, and more.
