Report: Apple to Launch These New Products in 2026

Apple is planning to launch at least 15 new products in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Gurman outlined what to expect from Apple in 2026 in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter. He said the company is heading "into one of its most pivotal years in recent memory," with the rollout of major new Apple Intelligence features, intense regulatory pressure on the App Store, and the risk of new tariffs.

The "early portion of the year" should see the release of the iPhone 17e, iPad (12th-generation) with A18 chip, iPad Air with M4 chip, MacBook Air with M5 chip, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and new external displays. Around March to April, Apple should roll out the long-awaited revamped version of Siri alongside a new smart home display with speaker-base and wall-mount options.

In the fall, the company will release new Apple Watches and iPhones as usual. The iPhone 18 Pro models will drop Qualcommm modems for Apple's own C1 chip. The first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is also expected to launch.

The company is likely to debut smart home security products such as a camera in 2026. A new Mac mini with the M5 chip is also expected, along with a new Mac Studio. A new iPad mini with an OLED display should also arrive, but an update to the iPad Pro is not due until 2027.

Before the end of the year, the company could unveil redesigned ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, thinner chassis, touchscreens, and OLED displays. Apple could also preview its smart glasses product before the end of 2026, with suppliers already producing small quantities.