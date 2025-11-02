New Version of Siri to 'Lean' on Google Gemini

In his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today provided an update on the status of Apple Intelligence and the plans for it in 2026.



Apple is still planning to roll out its revamped version of Siri around March of next year. The release should be accompanied by the release of a new smart home display product with speaker-base and wall-mount options. A new Apple TV and HomePod mini, which are set for launch soon, will also "help showcase" next year's new ‌Siri‌ and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features.

The new version of ‌Siri‌ will apparently "lean" on Google's Gemini and include an AI-powered web search feature. Gurman warned "there's no guarantee users will embrace it, that it will work seamlessly or that it can undo years of damage to the ‌Siri‌ brand."

Apple is said to be paying Google to create a custom Gemini-based model that can run on its Private Cloud Compute servers to power ‌Siri‌. Gurman clarified that this doesn't mean ‌Siri‌ will include Google services or Gemini features. Instead, ‌Siri‌ will simply be powered by a Gemini model in the background, enabling it to deliver the features that users expect with an Apple user interface.

Apple will preview iOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and other operating systems at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The updates will apparently focus on major updates to ‌Apple Intelligence‌ and the company's broader AI strategy.

The company is also apparently still running into problems with the launch of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ in China. Despite partnerships with Chinese companies, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ in China is still mired by regulatory issues and the launch is now a "rolling target."