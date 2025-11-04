watchOS 26.2 Updates Sleep Score Ranges

watchOS 26.2 tweaks the Sleep Score feature that's available for the Apple Watch, changing the labeling for point ranges to better match how people might be feeling after a restless night of sleep.



The new scores are as follows:

Very Low - 0-40 (previously 0-29)

- 0-40 (previously 0-29) Low - 41-60 (previously 30-49)

- 41-60 (previously 30-49) OK - 61-80 (previously 50-69)

- 61-80 (previously 50-69) High - 81-95 (previously 70-89)

- 81-95 (previously 70-89) Very High - 96-100 (previously 90-100)

The "Very High" rank used to be "Excellent," but Apple changed the name to be more in line with the other labels.

At the current time, five or six hours of restless sleep can still earn a "High" score, even though most people probably aren't feeling their best with that amount of sleep.

Sleep Score is a watchOS 26 feature that takes into account sleep duration, bedtime, and interruptions to assign a nightly score that represents sleep quality. Duration is worth 50 points, bedtime is worth 30, and interruptions (times woken up in the night) are worth 20.

Apple intends for Sleep Score to provide an overall sense of sleep patterns, helping users to identify habits that might be impacting sleep. Sleep Score requires an Apple Watch, and it works on all Apple Watch models that support ‌watchOS 26‌.