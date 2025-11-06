Apple to Remove iPhone-Apple Watch Wi-Fi Sync in EU With iOS 26.2

Apple in iOS 26.2 will disable automatic Wi-Fi network syncing between iPhone and Apple Watch in the European Union to comply with the bloc's regulations, suggests a new report.

apple watch se 3 always on
Normally, when an iPhone connects to a new Wi-Fi network, it automatically shares the network credentials with the paired Apple Watch. This allows the watch to connect to the same network independently – for example, when the iPhone isn't nearby – without the user needing to enter the password manually.

The feature's removal appears to be Apple's response to the European Commission's Digital Markets Act (DMA) interoperability requirements, which Apple has publicly criticized on more than one occasion. Under the DMA, regulators want Apple to open iPhone Wi-Fi hardware access to third-party accessories by the end of 2025.

The year-end compliance deadline coincides with next month's release of iOS 26.2. But rather than comply with the requirement, Apple is apparently disabling the feature entirely for EU users. Apple reportedly confirmed the decision to French publication Numerama.

In terms of the practical impact, it's likely to be limited for most users. Presumably Apple Watch will still connect to Wi-Fi networks when the paired iPhone is nearby, but it may require manual network connection when the iPhone is out of range.

Apple has previously warned that complying with EU interoperability requirements could give "data-hungry companies" access to sensitive information, including notification content and complete Wi-Fi network histories. Apple has explicitly called out Meta for making multiple unreasonable interoperability requests under the DMA that if allowed could compromise user security and privacy.

Apple filed an appeal against the interoperability rules at the EU's General Court in Luxembourg on May 30, targeting the Commission's March decision that requires Apple to make iOS more compatible with rival products including smartwatches, headphones, and VR headsets.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: European Commission, European Union

