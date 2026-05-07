 Apple's Tim Cook Among CEOs Invited on Trump's Trip to China - MacRumors
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Apple's Tim Cook Among CEOs Invited on Trump's Trip to China

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The Trump administration plans to invite Apple CEO Tim Cook and CEOs from other companies like Nvidia, Qualcomm, Exxon, and Boeing on a trip to China next week, reports Semafor.

tim cook macbook pro
Trump will apparently focus on building his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the May 14 and May 15 meetings. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue have been suggesting CEOs for Trump to invite. It will be the first U.S. presidential visit to China since Trump's 2017 visit.

Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ is set to leave his role on September 1, 2026, with Apple hardware chief John Ternus taking over as CEO.

Cook will remain at Apple as executive chairman, and will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world." Cook recently said that he plans to be in the executive chairman role "for a long time," and Apple will remain his top priority.

Two weeks ago, Trump said he has "always been a big fan" of Cook, and he has bragged about the relationship Cook has established with him. "I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to 'kiss my ass,'" said Trump, speaking of his first presidential term.

Cook has worked through two Trump presidencies, and he has worked to maintain a positive rapport for Apple's benefit. Cook donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund in 2025, and he marked Apple's $600 billion U.S. investment pledge with a glass-and-24-karat gold plaque that he gifted to Trump.

With Cook taking on an expanded role interfacing with Trump and other policymakers worldwide, incoming CEO John Ternus will be able to spend more time focused on Apple. Ternus also won't be subject to the same criticism that Cook has faced for his relationship with Trump.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: China, Tim Cook

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Top Rated Comments

BaldiMac Avatar
BaldiMac
25 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
This is the kind of event that is perfectly normal for high level CEOs to do regardless of presidential administration.

If only he stuck with this kind of engagement instead of the bribery.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emmab2006 Avatar
emmab2006
6 minutes ago at 01:09 pm

I can imagine the McMuffin fart smell already.
😷 🤢
im more worried about the Filet-O-Fish
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
9 minutes ago at 01:07 pm

I hope Tim likes eating nothing but McDonald's on a 14 hour flight.
I can imagine the McMuffin fart smell already.
😷 🤢
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emmab2006 Avatar
emmab2006
9 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Hand and Jobs all round......
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
11 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
pucker up Tim 😘 🍊
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
12 minutes ago at 01:03 pm

Two weeks ago, Trump said he has "always been a big fan" of Cook, and he has bragged about ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/21/trump-on-tim-cook-stepping-down/') the relationship Cook has established with him. "I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to 'kiss my ass,'" said Trump, speaking of his first presidential term.
Bravo to MR for continually including this quote.

Tim jumped on the grenades and all of Apple land should be thankful to him for sacrificing his dignity and reputation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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