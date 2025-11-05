Apple's 2026 Smart Home Revamp: All the Rumors

by

It's been over a decade since Apple's HomeKit smart home platform launched, and it is overdue for an update. ‌HomeKit‌ and the Home app can no longer keep up with AI-powered solutions from other companies like Google and Amazon, but that's set to change with a smart home revamp that Apple has planned for 2026.

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Home Hub

Apple is working on a home hub or "command center" that will serve as a centralized location for controlling smart home products, listening to music, making video calls, getting the weather, looking things up with Siri, displaying photos, making notes, viewing calendar events, and more.

The device has an all-display design that resembles an iPad, with a 7-inch display. It's said to be similar in size and shape to two iPhones placed side-by-side, but Apple is designing two variants. The first version is designed to be mounted on a wall, while the second version has a speaker base that looks similar to a HomePod mini and can be placed on a desktop or countertop.

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Siri Finder Feature
The home hub will have its own operating system, and while there won't be an App Store, Apple apps will be available as widgets.

Built-in sensors will be able to determine when someone is near the home hub, and the features displayed will change based on presence. If no one is by the hub, it might show information like the time and temperature, but if someone approaches, it could shift to an interface for adjusting the temperature.

Presence detection will enable features like turning on the lights when someone enters the room, and it might also be able to tell one person from another. The home hub will play music, and it does have a camera that can be used for video calls.

Touch-based interactions will be available for widgets, but the hub will be heavily reliant on ‌Siri‌ voice commands. ‌Siri‌ could have a personified look on the hub, with one design described as a version of the Mac Finder icon.

While screen-based smart home devices like the Echo Show are available for under $200, Apple could price the home hub somewhere around $350. Price could vary for the version with the speaker base and the wall mounted version without it.

Apple is aiming to launch the home hub sometime in the March to April 2026 timeframe.

LLM Siri

Apple has held off on launching the home hub because it is waiting to debut the smarter, more capable version of ‌Siri‌ that's been in the works since Apple Intelligence features launched in iOS 18. The original plan was for a better version of ‌Siri‌ to come out in an iOS 18 update, but Apple decided ‌Siri‌ just wasn't good enough to do what it wanted.

iPhone Siri Glow
‌Siri‌ was delayed so Apple could overhaul the underlying architecture that powers the personal assistant. The new ‌Siri‌ will be more similar to ChatGPT or Claude than the ‌Siri‌ of today, incorporating large language models to answer complex queries and complete more complicated tasks.

Here's what Apple originally promised ‌Siri‌ would be able to do with ‌Apple Intelligence‌:

Personal Context

With personal context, ‌Siri‌ will be able to keep track of emails, messages, files, photos, and more, learning more about you to help you complete tasks and keep track of what you've been sent.

  • Show me the files Eric sent me last week.
  • Find the email where Eric mentioned ice skating.
  • Find the books that Eric recommended to me.
  • Where's the recipe that Eric sent me?
  • What's my passport number?

Onscreen Awareness

Onscreen awareness will let ‌Siri‌ see what's on your screen and complete actions involving whatever you're looking at. If someone texts you an address, for example, you can tell ‌Siri‌ to add it to their contact card. Or if you're looking at a photo and want to send it to someone, you can ask ‌Siri‌ to do it for you.

Deeper App Integration

Deeper app integration means that ‌Siri‌ will be able to do more in and across apps, performing actions and completing tasks that are just not possible with the personal assistant right now. We don't have a full picture of what ‌Siri‌ will be capable of, but Apple has provided a few examples of what to expect.

  • Moving files from one app to another.
  • Editing a photo and then sending it to someone.
  • Get directions home and share the ETA with Eric.
  • Send the email I drafted to Eric.

This summer, Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that transitioning ‌Siri‌ to new architecture was a success, and that the personal assistant is going to be an even bigger update than expected.

"The work we've done on this end-to-end revamp of ‌‌Siri‌‌ has given us the results we needed," Federighi told employees. "This has put us in a position to not just deliver what we announced, but to deliver a much bigger upgrade than that we envisioned."

Apple decided to use AI technology from Google, so ‌Siri‌ will in part be powered by a Google Gemini model that Google designed for Apple. ‌Siri‌ will be as capable as Gemini since it is using the same underlying technology, but Apple will run the model on its own Private Cloud Compute server with no information provided to Google.

The new version of ‌Siri‌ is expected to be ready for an iOS 26.4 update planned for the same March or April timeframe rumored for the home hub.

HomePod mini and Apple TV

We're supposed to be getting updated versions of the ‌HomePod mini‌ and the Apple TV at some point between now and early 2026.

homepod mini purple 2
Both devices will get chip upgrades, and in the case of the ‌Apple TV‌, it could gain support for some ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features. New Apple-designed networking chips will be included, but neither device is going to get a design update.

The ‌HomePod mini‌ and the ‌Apple TV‌ are linked to Apple's smart home platform and serve as smart home hubs for Matter, the cross-platform protocol that opens up the number of smart home accessories that are compatible with ‌HomeKit‌.

Apple Security Cameras

Rumors suggest that Apple is designing its own indoor security cameras that will connect to ‌HomeKit‌ and interface with the planned home hub.

Cameras designed directly by Apple would offer unique integrations with Apple devices, and would offer greater privacy than competing devices because of Apple's dedication to privacy and security. The first cameras could come out as soon as late 2026, and we could see other accessories like doorbells follow.

Read More
More on Apple's plans for the smart home hub can be found in our Apple Hub guide, while details on ‌Siri‌ can be found in our LLM Siri guide.

Tag: Apple Command Center Guide

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Report: Apple to Launch These New Products in 2026

Sunday November 2, 2025 5:34 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch at least 15 new products in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman outlined what to expect from Apple in 2026 in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter. He said the company is heading "into one of its most pivotal years in recent memory," with the rollout of major new Apple Intelligence features, intense regulatory pressure on the App Store,...
Read Full Article54 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.1 With Liquid Glass Toggle, Slide to Stop Alarm, New Apple Intelligence Languages and More

Monday November 3, 2025 1:11 pm PST by
Apple today released iOS 26.1, the first major update to the iOS 26 operating system that came out in September, iOS 26.1 comes over a month after iOS 26 launched. ‌iOS 26‌.1 is compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ 11 series and later, as well as the second-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article172 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Available Now With These 8 New Features

Monday November 3, 2025 5:54 am PST by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple released iOS 26.1 on Monday, November 3. The update includes a handful of new features and changes, including the ability to adjust the look of Liquid Glass and more. Below, we outline iOS 26.1's key new features. Liquid Glass Toggle iOS 26.1 lets you choose your preferred look for Liquid Glass. In the Settings app, under Display...
Read Full Article
Apple Intelligence General Feature 2

New Version of Siri to 'Lean' on Google Gemini

Sunday November 2, 2025 6:06 am PST by
In his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today provided an update on the status of Apple Intelligence and the plans for it in 2026. Apple is still planning to roll out its revamped version of Siri around March of next year. The release should be accompanied by the release of a new smart home display product with speaker-base and wall-mount options. A new Apple TV and HomePod...
Read Full Article210 comments
Early Black Friday Deals 2

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

Sunday November 2, 2025 10:04 am PST by
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Read Full Article9 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Likely Launching Soon

Sunday November 2, 2025 5:49 am PST by
A new Apple TV and HomePod mini could launch as soon as this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today suggested. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple retail stores are planning an overnight refresh on the evening of November 11, where changes will be made after closing, such as refreshing displays and placing new products for the following day. The timing of the overnight...
Read Full Article131 comments
apple one cpqesecbv342 upscaled feature

Apple One Gets New Colorful Logo Following Apple TV Rebrand [Updated]

Monday November 3, 2025 3:22 pm PST by
Apple updated the logo and name for its Apple TV streaming service today, and it looks like Apple One might be next. On the revamped Apple TV website, there's a new, more colorful Apple One logo available. The logo features an Apple icon that's split into six slices, and each slice includes the color that Apple uses for one of the services included in Apple One Premium. Apple One is...
Read Full Article112 comments