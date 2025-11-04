iOS 26.2 Adds Alarms for Reminders

by

In iOS 26.2, there's a new option to set an alarm to go off when creating a reminder in the Reminders app. When adding a reminder, selecting a time and then toggling on the "Urgent" option will cause an alarm to go off at the designated time.

ios 26 2 alarm reminders
Alarms that you set in the Clock app can also be integrated into the Reminders app by allowing the app to access Alarms in the Settings app.

When a Reminder alarm activates, it displays a snooze option or a slide to stop option. If you snooze it, it will show a countdown on the Lock Screen that includes an option to complete the reminder or reschedule it. Tapping to complete the reminder opens up the Reminders app where you need to tap again.

In the Reminders section of the Settings app, you can also opt to remove the snooze option and replace it with a Complete button to immediately mark it as complete. Apple distinguishes Reminders alarms from standard alarms with a new blue color.

Top Rated Comments

Ethan.Albano Avatar
Ethan.Albano
47 minutes ago at 11:44 am
Awesome. This is a great addition. Too many times do I miss reminders with the rest of my notifications.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
techpr Avatar
techpr
44 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Finally something usefull for Reminders.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
35 minutes ago at 11:55 am
This feature is long overdue. Glad to read it is on its way.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
froot1988 Avatar
froot1988
40 minutes ago at 11:51 am
I wonder if we can set a reminder with Siri saying "set an urgent reminder" but probably not lol.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ifti Avatar
Ifti
34 minutes ago at 11:56 am
Finally. Such an obvious thing, I'm surprised it took so long to implement.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Boeingfan Avatar
Boeingfan
18 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
Great, I will use this!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments