Waiting for New Macs? Apple Just Shared Bad News

Apple has just given a strong indication that it will not be releasing any additional new Macs for the remainder of the year.



Apple's CFO Kevan Parekh dropped the hint during the company's earnings call on Thursday:

On Mac, keep in mind, we expect to face a very difficult compare against the M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac launches in the year-ago quarter.

Parekh essentially gave a heads up that Apple's Mac revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 might not grow significantly compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, given there will be fewer new Macs released this quarter than were in the year-ago quarter.

In other words, he implicitly suggested that Apple has no further Mac releases planned for 2025.

Earlier this month, Apple updated the lowest-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip, but it did not release any MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro or M5 Max chips, and the Mac mini and iMac did not receive any hardware updates.

AppleInsider previously reported that MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips would launch in 2026, and Parekh's comment seems to support that. Mac mini and iMac models with M5 chips also appear to be slated for 2026, while the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro were always rumored to be updated next year.

A lower-cost MacBook with an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip is also rumored to launch in late 2025 or early 2026, but given Parekh's comment, early 2026 sounds more likely. This model is expected to be the spiritual successor to the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, which is still sold exclusively by Walmart for $599 in the United States.