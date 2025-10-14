What to Expect From Apple's New Products as Early as This Week

by

Apple plans to announce new products "this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

space black mbp
In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the products set to be updated this week include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and "likely" the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with all three likely to receive a spec bump with Apple's next-generation M5 chip.

Gurman does not expect Apple to hold an event to announce these products. Instead, there will likely be a series of press releases on the Apple Newsroom website, and there might also be shorter promotional videos for each product on YouTube.

Below, we have recapped rumors about each product.

iPad Pro

iPad Pro 2024 Space Black
The next iPad Pro was already leaked in a pair of unboxing videos out of Russia. The videos confirmed that the device will be equipped with the M5 chip, and an increased minimum of 12GB of RAM, but no major design changes were visible.

There is one minor design change: "iPad Pro" is no longer inscribed on the back of the device.

It was previously rumored that the next iPad Pro models would be equipped with two front cameras, instead of one, making it easy to have video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations. However, there was no evidence of a second front camera in the unboxing videos out of Russia, so it is unclear if this rumor will pan out.

Geekbench 6 results shown in one of the unboxing videos revealed the M5 chip will stick with a 9-core CPU, with three performance cores and six efficiency cores. The results showed the M5 chip will offer up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance, and up to 36% faster GPU performance, compared to the M4 chip in the current iPad Pro.

Vision Pro

Vision Pro Person
An updated version of the Vision Pro is also expected to be equipped with an M5 chip, although an earlier rumor said the device would receive an M4 chip.

There could also be an R2 chip for improved input processing, but the report said that chip would be manufactured with TSMC's latest 2nm process, and Apple's first chips using that process are not expected to debut until the second half of next year.

Apple is expected to start including a more comfortable "Dual Knit Band" head strap in the box with the updated Vision Pro, and the headset could get a Space Black color option. The device will continue to support Wi-Fi 6, rather than Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, according to FCC documents that were erroneously made available for public viewing.

It is unclear if these changes will be enough for Apple to consider the updated Vision Pro to be a second-generation model. Recent reports have indicated that Apple has suspended development of a truly next-generation Vision Pro, along with a lightweight and lower-cost "Vision Air" model, as it focuses its efforts on smart glasses.

14-inch MacBook Pro

m3 mbp space black
A base 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip is "ready for launch," according to Gurman.

Last week, AppleInsider reported that a base MacBook Pro with an M5 chip would be released before higher-end models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which are expected to follow in early 2026. Beyond the M5 chip, no significant changes are expected.

Bigger changes to the MacBook Pro are expected with the two-generations-away models, with rumored upgrades including an OLED display, touchscreen capabilities, a thinner design, built-in cellular connectivity, and M6 chips manufactured with TSMC's latest 2nm process, for even greater year-over-year performance gains.

Other Products in Pipeline

HomePod mini and Apple TV
The following products are expected to be updated before the end of the year, but it is not clear if Apple will announce any of them this week in particular.

HomePod mini availability is starting to dwindle at select Apple Store locations around the world. For example, the HomePod mini is completely out of stock in all five color options at Apple's flagship Regent Street store in London.

New models of the Pro Display XDR and Studio Display have also been rumored.

Popular Stories

apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Expected to Announce These Two to Three Products 'This Week'

Sunday October 12, 2025 7:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce new products "this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple's "Mac Your Calendars" teaser last October In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the products set to be updated this week include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and "likely" the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with all three likely to receive a spec bump with Apple's next-generation M5 chip. Gurman...
Read Full Article177 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Apple Preparing iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones

Saturday October 11, 2025 6:59 pm PDT by
Apple's software engineers are internally testing iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.0.2 will likely be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet. The update will likely be released within the next few weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS...
Read Full Article78 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Being Rebranded as Apple TV

Monday October 13, 2025 8:25 am PDT by
Buried in its announcement about "F1: The Movie" making its streaming debut on December 12, Apple has also announced that Apple TV+ is being rebranded as simply Apple TV. A single line near the end of the press release states "Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," though Apple's website has yet to be updated with any changes, so we're unsure on the details of the...
Read Full Article268 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have These 6 New Features

Saturday October 11, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still nearly a year away, a handful of new features and changes have already been rumored for the devices. Below, we have recapped some of the early iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Smaller Dynamic Island The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, but the devices will...
Read Full Article81 comments
10

Apple to Launch New Products Starting Next Week, Claims Dubious Leak [Updated]

Friday October 10, 2025 5:57 am PDT by
Update: the Naver account appears to be referencing a speculative post on X by Vadim Yuryev, dated October 6. The original article follows. Apple will announce new products through a series of press releases beginning as soon as next week, according to a dubious claim posted on the Korean blog Naver. The Naver blog account yeux1122, which aggregates rather than originates Apple...
Read Full Article6 comments
All AirPods 2025

Apple Reportedly Working on New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chip

Sunday October 12, 2025 9:24 am PDT by
After releasing AirPods Pro 3 last month, Apple is already working on the next AirPods Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is unclear if the new AirPods Pro would be branded as AirPods Pro 4, or if they would be considered an updated version of AirPods Pro 3. Gurman did not take a position, opting to describe them as a "new version" of the "high-end in-ear buds." AirPods Pro 2...
Read Full Article57 comments
Meta Ray Ban Glasses

Apple's Smart Glasses With In-Lens Display May Feature Two Modes

Sunday October 12, 2025 9:43 am PDT by
Apple's second-generation smart glasses with an in-lens display may have two modes, depending on which device they are connected to. Meta Ray-Bans without an in-lens display In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told a future version of Apple's smart glasses may be able to run a full version of the visionOS operating system when they are paired with a Mac, and...
Read Full Article126 comments
clips app hands on thumb

Apple's Clips App Discontinued

Saturday October 11, 2025 9:06 am PDT by
Apple has essentially discontinued Clips, its video-editing app designed to allow users to combine video clips, images, and photos with voice-based titles, music, filters, and graphics to create enhanced videos that can be shared on social media sites. The app has been removed from the App Store, and a support document on Apple's site says that the app is no longer being updated and would no ...
Read Full Article132 comments
apple vision pro orange

Vision Pro Future Uncertain as All Headset Development Is Seemingly Paused

Saturday October 11, 2025 1:00 am PDT by
Recent reports suggest that there are now no redesigned Apple Vision headsets in active development, with the company's focus pivoting decisively to smart glasses. When Apple announced the Vision Pro in mid-2023, it described the device as the dawn of "spatial computing," a new paradigm that would eventually rival the iPhone in importance. With a $3,499 starting price, intricate design and...
Read Full Article319 comments

Top Rated Comments

slippery-pete Avatar
slippery-pete
56 minutes ago at 06:50 am
If I was a betting man, I would say today is the day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matttarantino Avatar
matttarantino
53 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Given the Apple TV+ rename to just Apple TV, I'd bet they're gonna rename the Apple TV 4k to something else.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N82 Avatar
N82
50 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Can't wait for a new Apple TV called Apple VisionPod.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dead.cell Avatar
dead.cell
46 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Really hoping the AppleTV announcement isn't delayed. I'm ready to dump GoogleTV after they've repeatedly made the interface slower and less usable... Besides, I'd like to be able to mirror my MBP and iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
30 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Don't know whether the iPad Pro and Macbook Pro will be announced together on one day or there will be announcement on separate days starting later today. Waiting to see the new products.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Timmy D Avatar
Timmy D
50 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Looks like it could be soon. My local Apple Store doesn't have any iPad Pro 13" m4 in the Wi-Fi version. Pickup is Oct 30 or shipment sometime next week. I also noticed other retail outlets having limited stock with iPad Pros and a higher end MacBook Pro 16" configs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments