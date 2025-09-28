New MacBook Pro Nears Mass Production, But Four Bigger Upgrades Expected Next Year

Apple's next MacBook Pro models will enter mass production soon, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said he continues to believe the new MacBook Pro models will be released at some point between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, meaning they should be available to order by March at the latest.

Apple often releases new Macs in October, but both Gurman and Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the next MacBook Pro models might not arrive until early 2026. Apple announced the MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January 2023, so there is precedent for such a timeframe.

The next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are expected to be powered by M5/M5 Pro/M5 Max chips, but no other major changes have been rumored so far.

In late 2026, the MacBook Pro is expected to receive four bigger upgrades, including an OLED display for improved contrast ratio, a touch screen, a thinner design, and M6/M6 Pro/M6 Max chips fabricated with TSMC's latest 2nm process.

It has also been rumored that Apple might add cellular connectivity to Macs, so perhaps the MacBook Pro models with an OLED display will be equipped with a version of the custom-designed N1 chip that debuted in the latest iPhone models, or a next-generation N1X or N2 chip. Plus, the notch surrounding the front camera might get smaller.