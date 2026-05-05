 Apple Says iOS 26.5 Adds Three New Features to Your iPhone - MacRumors
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Apple Says iOS 26.5 Adds Three New Features to Your iPhone

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iOS 26.5 includes three new features for iPhones, according to Apple's release notes for the update, which is expected to be released next week.

iOS 26
As discovered during beta testing, iOS 26.5 enables end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging between iOS and Android devices. Apple says this security upgrade is limited to supported carriers around the world and will continue to roll out.

End-to-end encryption for ‌RCS‌ is a security layer that ensures that messages sent between supported iOS and Android devices are encrypted and cannot be intercepted and read by Apple or any third party while they are being delivered. Keep in mind that text messages sent via the older SMS standard still lack end-to-end encryption.

iMessage conversations with blue bubbles have already been end-to-end encrypted since iOS 5.

The second new feature added in iOS 26.5 is "Suggested Places" in Apple Maps. This section of the app provides recommendations based on your location and recent searches, and it will start showing ads in the U.S. and Canada later this year.

Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps Feature
Similar to the ads that are already shown in App Store search results on the iPhone and iPad, ads in Apple Maps will have an "Ad" label, and Apple promises strong privacy protections. For example, Apple says a user's location and the ads they see and interact with in Apple Maps are not associated with a user's Apple Account.

Third, a new Pride Luminance wallpaper that "dynamically refracts a spectrum of colors" is available to download on iPhones and iPads running iOS 26.5 or iPadOS 26.5. Released alongside a new Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Luminance watch face, Apple says the wallpaper celebrates LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

Apple Announces 2026 Pride Band Watch Face and iPhone Wallpaper Article 2
Here are Apple's full release notes for iOS 26.5:

This update includes the following enhancements:
• End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging (beta) in Messages is available with supported carriers and will roll out over time
• Pride Luminance wallpaper that dynamically refracts a spectrum of colors, is available for download
• Suggested Places in Maps displays recommendations based on what's trending nearby and your recent searches

Given that the iOS 26.5 Release Candidate was released this week, it is likely that Apple will make the update available to all users next week.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

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Top Rated Comments

M
munpip214
16 minutes ago at 07:45 am
A new wallpaper is not a feature
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
CarAnalogy
15 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Only one of these even barely qualifies as a feature. One is an update to an existing feature to bring it current with spec, one is an ad, one is a wallpaper.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
15 minutes ago at 07:45 am
You call ads features?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
NicosAccount
18 minutes ago at 07:43 am

ads is one of them. Why is apple doing adds now? Scraping the button of the barrel with negative consumer centiment? Winning wining.
theyre not ads anymore, theyre suggested places. Ads are gross but suggestions are good, you gotta keep up
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
1284814 Avatar
1284814
20 minutes ago at 07:40 am
ads is one of them. Why is apple doing adds now? Scraping the button of the barrel with negative consumer centiment? Winning wining.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
NicosAccount
20 minutes ago at 07:40 am
haha suggested places
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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