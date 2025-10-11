Vision Pro Future Uncertain as All Headset Development Is Seemingly Paused

by

Recent reports suggest that there are now no redesigned Apple Vision headsets in active development, with the company's focus pivoting decisively to smart glasses.

apple vision pro orange
When Apple announced the Vision Pro in mid-2023, it described the device as the dawn of "spatial computing," a new paradigm that would eventually rival the iPhone in importance. With a $3,499 starting price, intricate design and brand new operating system, and a clear focus on premium early adopters, the headset was never expected to be mass-market from day one. Yet even by Apple's standards, enthusiasm cooled far faster than anticipated, and the company's once-ambitious multi-year roadmap has now all but collapsed, according to rumors.

Apple's Original Plan

Soon after the launch of the Vision Pro, Apple is believed to have shifted focus to the "Vision Air," designed to bring spatial computing to a wider audience thanks to a lighter, thinner, and dramatically cheaper headset.

Apple Vision Pro 2 Feature 2
The target was to cut both weight by over 40% and price by around 50%, finally making mixed-reality viable for mainstream buyers. The Vision Air would use lower-cost display panels and simplified optics, while dropping some non-essential aspects and improving ergonomics.

At the high end, Apple reportedly envisioned a redesigned Vision Pro 2 to be launched sometime after the Vision Air's debut, and that timeframe eventually slipped to 2028. This second-generation flagship would have featured a lighter, more comfortable design, more advanced displays, longer battery life, and a lower price point. The Air and Pro models together would establish a two-tier product structure, mirroring the ‌iPhone‌, iPad, MacBook, and AirPods product lines.

The Roadmap Changes

By mid-2024, momentum around the Vision Pro seemed to be shifting, with plans for future products being reorganized.
Midnight Vision Pro Mock Feature
An essential report from The Information claimed that Apple had suspended development of the Vision Pro 2, redirecting its engineering resources to the cheaper Vision Air in hopes of accelerating its release. The company ostensibly recognized that the Pro's combination of high cost, bulk, discomfort, and limited use cases had narrowed its appeal even among early adopters.

At the time Apple began work on the device, it sought to release it at the end of 2024, but it still did not have a firm prototype by the middle of the year. The company was said to have struggled to find ways to reduce the model's costs without sacrificing too many features, with the target release date slipping to the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, by October, supply-chain leaks suggested Apple was winding down production of the original Vision Pro, citing weak demand and excess component stockpiles. The first-generation Vision Pro is believed to have ceased production at the end of the year.

Pausing Headset Development Entirely

This month, a bombshell report from Bloomberg said that Apple has also paused work on the lower-cost headset, the "Vision Air." Apple apparently wants to speed up development on a glasses product to better compete with Meta.

vision pro video recording

If reports from Bloomberg and The Information are true, development of both the Vision Air and the redesigned Vision Pro are paused, with no headset-class hardware in active development. While the company is unlikely to abandon spatial computing altogether, its next steps will almost certainly look very different from the headset it launched in 2024.

The M5 Vision Pro

Apple is about to debut its M5 family of chips, but today's Vision Pro still uses an M2 chip from 2022.
apple vision pro chips
Apple is believed to have taken the decision to simply refresh the existing hardware with the M5 chip, potentially a second-generation coprocessor "R2" chip, and a new "Dual Knit" headband. This would enable it to keep the existing device up to date for a few more years, while making use of the stockpile of components left over from the first-generation model. This device is expected to launch in the next few weeks, even being leaked by FCC filings.

What Next?

The M5 Vision Pro should offer a reasonable update for users who like the device or potential customers who haven't yet tried it, but it is still unlikely to enjoy mass appeal or a radically different experience. The device is likely to support the headset product line for a period of time, but it will eventually become an outdated model if Apple offers no successors.

Apple Vision Pro Demo
Apple is expected to launch its first smart glasses product as soon as next year, and it is possible that the company could resume work on the Vision Air and Vision Pro 2 once the glasses initiative is established. Nevertheless, Apple's headset is likely to enter a peculiar place around 2027 to 2028, with old hardware on sale and no sign of a refresh or replacement model.

For now, visionOS 26 and the upcoming M5 refresh show that Apple is still committed to mixed reality headsets, but where the product line goes further in the future amid a sudden pivot to smart glasses and artificial intelligence is anyone's guess.

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Tuesday October 7, 2025 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the AirPods Pro 3, prior-generation AirPods Pro 2, and the AirPods 4 models. The firmware has a build number of 8A358, up from 8A356. There's no word on what's include in the updated firmware, but the prior 8A356 update added iOS 26 features to the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 with ANC. The software introduced better audio quality ...
Read Full Article145 comments
tag heuer made for iphone

New TAG Heuer Smartwatches Now 'Made for iPhone'

Wednesday October 8, 2025 8:41 am PDT by
TAG Heuer today announced the Connected Calibre E5 smartwatch, now featuring "Made for iPhone" certification as the watchmaker abandons Google's Wear OS. Three years after launching the Calibre E4, the Connected Calibre E5 comes in two case sizes: 45mm and a new, more compact 40mm. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5100+. The 45mm model features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, while ...
Read Full Article65 comments
iphone 17 magsafe silicon rings 1

Apple Modifies In-Store MagSafe Stands to Prevent iPhone 17 Marks

Wednesday October 8, 2025 4:41 am PDT by
Apple has quietly added a protective silicone ring to its in-store MagSafe charging stands following reports of marks appearing on some iPhone 17 series display models, according to Consomac. The apparent move comes after Apple last month confirmed that worn MagSafe chargers in retail stores were causing what appeared to be scratches on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. There have...
Read Full Article93 comments
apple invite colorado%402x

Apple Hosts Unusual Colorado Event to Showcase Latest Hardware

Thursday October 9, 2025 1:17 pm PDT by
Apple has invited a group of social media influencers to Colorado this week for an unusual event involving group hiking, trail running, and other outdoor activities designed to showcase the company's recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. An invitation was shared on X (Twitter) by photographer Johnny Hawk, featuring a simple message: "Hi Johnny. We're so ...
Read Full Article82 comments
spring 2022 possible macs

When Will Apple's Macs Get M5 Chips? 2025-2026 Launch Timeline

Wednesday October 8, 2025 3:59 pm PDT by
We're just about due for the next-generation Apple silicon chip, which will kick off a new wave of Mac refreshes. The M5 chip is expected to make an appearance in some new products before the end of the year, but most Mac refreshes will happen in 2026. We've rounded up current rumors on when we might see updates for Apple's notebook and desktop machines. MacBook Pro The MacBook Pro could ...
Read Full Article68 comments
10

Apple to Launch New Products Starting Next Week, Claims Dubious Leak [Updated]

Friday October 10, 2025 5:57 am PDT by
Update: the Naver account appears to be referencing a speculative post on X by Vadim Yuryev, dated October 6. The original article follows. Apple will announce new products through a series of press releases beginning as soon as next week, according to a dubious claim posted on the Korean blog Naver. The Naver blog account yeux1122, which aggregates rather than originates Apple...
Read Full Article6 comments
10

Apple Event This October? Here's the Latest on What to Expect

Thursday October 9, 2025 7:00 am PDT by
While it is unclear if Apple will host an October event this year, or stick to press releases, rumors suggest it will announce several new products this month. The graphic for Apple's "Unleashed" event in October 2021 Below, we have recapped everything to know about a potential Apple event this October. When The table below outlines when Apple teased its October launches over the past...
Read Full Article28 comments
ipad mini 7 feature blue

iPad Mini 8 on the Way: Expected Features and Release Timeline

Monday October 6, 2025 5:05 am PDT by
A new iPad mini is "absolutely" on the way, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. So what should we expect from the successor to the iPad mini 7 that Apple released a year ago? Processor and Performance Apple is working on a next-generation version of the iPad mini (codename J510/J511) that features the A19 Pro chip, according to information found in code that Apple mistakenly shared in...
Read Full Article60 comments
iOS 26

Everything New in iOS 26.1 Beta 2

Monday October 6, 2025 3:54 pm PDT by
Apple released the second beta of iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1, introducing useful changes to alarms, multitasking on the iPad, and more. There are also subtle tweaks to some of the Liquid Glass design elements as Apple continues to refine iOS 26. Alarms and Timers Alarms set using the Clock app now have a slide to stop button rather than a tap to stop button on the Lock Screen. To snooze an...
Read Full Article78 comments

Top Rated Comments

mozumder Avatar
mozumder
1 hour ago at 01:12 am
Hard to believe Apple would develop such a high profile product and drop it completely due to slight competitive pressure. Glasses are immensely useful, in particular, for people that want to record video of their personal action, like kitchen workers or other workers, but it seems Vision Pro would be more useful to more people as a media consumption device.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ginkobiloba Avatar
ginkobiloba
58 minutes ago at 01:17 am
Just before the arrival of the usual uninformed flock of comments about how "nobody wants a VR headset", remember that Meta sold more Quest 3 headsets last year at Christmas than Xbox's AND Playstations combined.

While VR headsets sales will never get to iPhone-like levels of popularity for now , who wouldn't want to achieve Xbox/Playstation level of sales ? The only thing that is killing the Vision is the insanely crazy price , and the weight.

I have a Quest 3, vastly inferior tech, but almost 8 times cheaper, and quite a bit lighter than the VP.

It's also made by MetaFacebook, one of the most horrible companies on the planet, and the Quest basically exists to harvest even more intimate and private personal data to sell it to the highest bidder. Just this fact makes me want Apple to persist in releasing the Vision Air faster so that I can get rid of the Quest.

The VR market shouldn't be a monopoly left to a surveillance company.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
platinumaqua Avatar
platinumaqua
1 hour ago at 01:12 am
So it's getting the iPhone mini treatment?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SebCohen Avatar
SebCohen
30 minutes ago at 01:45 am

Just before the arrival of the usual uninformed flock of comments about how "nobody wants a VR headset", remember that Meta sold more Quest 3 headsets last year at Christmas than Xbox's AND Playstations combined.

While VR headsets sales will never get to iPhone-like levels of popularity for now , who wouldn't want to achieve Xbox/Playstation level of sales ? The only thing that is killing the Vision is the insanely crazy price , and the weight.

I have a Quest 3, vastly inferior tech, but almost 8 times cheaper, and quite a bit lighter than the VP.

It's also made by MetaFacebook, one of the most horrible companies on the planet, and the Quest basically exists to harvest even more intimate and private personal data to sell it to the highest bidder. Just this fact makes me want Apple to persist in releasing the Vision Air faster so that I can get rid of the Quest.

The VR market shouldn't be a monopoly left to a surveillance company.
Apple does not do gaming. Period. And Apple never changes direction, ever. Until they fail spectacularly at something (hello butterfly shitboard)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple-achian Avatar
Apple-achian
1 hour ago at 01:13 am
Apple should receive government subsides for driving innovation.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
titanium69 Avatar
titanium69
1 hour ago at 01:11 am
Headless chicken....

This happens with an approach of 'Minimal Innovation to keep teenagers entertained'... you end up following other companies, having loads of half-assed half-finished projects & killing inspiration+creativity.

AI - Apple Intelligence or Awful Innovation?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments