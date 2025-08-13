Apple Code Confirms Vision Pro With M5 Chip
Apple is working on a next-generation version of the Vision Pro with an M5 chip, according to code accidentally shared by Apple and discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.
Rumors of a Vision Pro 2 with an updated M-series chip have been circulating since last year, but there was some confusion over which chip the device would use. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the Vision Pro would have an M5 chip, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that it would use the same M4 chip that's in the latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro models rather than the M5.
Based on Apple's code, it looks like the next-generation Vision Pro will use the M5 chip.
The refreshed Vision Pro isn't expected to feature any design changes or hardware updates aside from the new chip, but it could get a new strap that will make it more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time.
The Vision Pro 2 with M5 chip could launch as soon as late 2025.
