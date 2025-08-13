Apple Code Confirms Vision Pro With M5 Chip

by

Apple is working on a next-generation version of the Vision Pro with an M5 chip, according to code accidentally shared by Apple and discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

Apple Vision Pro 2 Feature 1
Rumors of a Vision Pro 2 with an updated M-series chip have been circulating since last year, but there was some confusion over which chip the device would use. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the Vision Pro would have an M5 chip, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that it would use the same M4 chip that's in the latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro models rather than the M5.

Based on Apple's code, it looks like the next-generation Vision Pro will use the M5 chip.

The refreshed Vision Pro isn't expected to feature any design changes or hardware updates aside from the new chip, but it could get a new strap that will make it more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time.

The Vision Pro 2 with M5 chip could launch as soon as late 2025.

Top Rated Comments

Onimusha370 Avatar
Onimusha370
53 minutes ago at 04:22 pm

imagine being one of the suckers that bought one of these... expensive paper weight. miserable to use. heavy. nasty. smelly. dirty.
Loved mine since day 1 :) coolest device ever
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnstrass2 Avatar
Johnstrass2
39 minutes ago at 04:37 pm
Bought mine about 2 months after released the USA. Spent 3 hours today on a DL flight using the very large curved virtual monitor ( not the largest one) while working with my MacBook Pro. Able go move photos and video from photos to Keynote while writing text in pages…. Love the AVP ….Happy to see the new model will just be a speed bump.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
38 minutes ago at 04:37 pm

And 10 people are really happy about this. Apple sure has missed the mark on understanding their users.
More like >200,000 people will be interested to see what the next gen AVP is about.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Onimusha370 Avatar
Onimusha370
25 minutes ago at 04:51 pm

Apple's biggest miss was not the weight but separate battery. If Apple can integrate battery into the body, this will bring a much better user experience.
Tough one - integrating the battery would make it significantly heavier. I think I’d rather keep it external until we can get the weight down a lot
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sesnir Avatar
sesnir
31 minutes ago at 04:45 pm

Loved mine since day 1 :) coolest device ever
Me too, I still love mine and use it every few days. I always look forward to using it.

I’m glad I got it and look forward to getting the proper second gen Pro in a few years. The M5 won’t make me feel any FOMO at all
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jwdsail Avatar
jwdsail
46 minutes ago at 04:29 pm

If they add the ability to use it as a VR headset for existing pc sim hardware, I’ll buy it on day one.

If they bring back QTVR, and Aperture, as tools for content creation for the AvP, I’ll buy it on day two.

Hopefully they’ve listened to feedback?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
