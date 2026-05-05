PSA: Instagram Encrypted Messaging Ends on Friday, May 8

Instagram will remove end-to-end encryption for direct messages between users from May 8, 2026. When the date comes around, Meta will potentially be able to see the contents of all messages between users on the social media platform.



Encrypting messages has been an optional feature in Instagram since 2023, but in March of this year the social media platform quietly updated a help page to say the feature would no longer be available for direct messages between users from May 8.

With end-to-end encryption enabled, the contents of messages are protected from the moment they leave the sender's device to the moment they reach the receiver's device. In other words, nobody, including Meta, can see what is sent. When May 8 rolls around, that extra layer of security will be removed.

On its help page, Instagram says users that are affected by the change will see instructions in the app on how they can download any media or messages that they may want to keep. However, the company hasn't explained why encrypted chats must be downloaded before the cutoff date or what will happen to them afterwards.

In March, a spokesperson for Meta told The Guardian that the decision to abandon encryption was due to low uptake. "Very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so we're removing this option from Instagram in the coming months," the spokesperson said. "Anyone who wants to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can easily do that on WhatsApp."

Meta has come under sustained pressure over the years from law enforcement and child safety groups to remove encryption, but there's likely more to it than that. With Meta able to see messages between users, it could potentially run advertising algorithms or train chatbots on their contents.

It's an odd twist for a company who in 2019 aggressively promoted tightening encryption standards on its social media and messaging apps. As things stand, end-to-end encryption for group Facebook Messenger chats remains opt-in, while it continues to be the default setting for all WhatsApp conversations and calls.