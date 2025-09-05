New Apple TV, HomePod Mini, and More Reportedly 'Coming Soon' With These New Features

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today outlined his expectations for Apple's event on Tuesday, September 9, with his report offering in-depth details about the iPhone 17 series, a trio of new Apple Watch models, and third-generation AirPods Pro.



The final section of his report listed even more products that are "also coming soon," including updated versions of the Apple TV, HomePod mini, AirTag, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. Across his previous reports, he said that all five of those devices would be updated later this year, but it is unclear if any of them will debut at the iPhone event.

It is unlikely that all five of the devices will be announced next week, as that would be too many new products at once, but perhaps one or two of them will debut. There is precedent for Apple TV and HomePod mini announcements during iPhone events, and a new AirTag would also be a timely announcement, given it is an iPhone accessory. As for the iPad Pro and Vision Pro, it is more likely that those devices will be updated in October.

Alternatively, any of the devices could be announced in a press release on the Apple Newsroom website only, especially if updates are only minor.

The following new features and changes are expected for each device, according to a combination of Gurman's report today and previous rumors:



Stay tuned for coverage of Apple's announcements next week.