New Apple TV, HomePod Mini, and More Reportedly 'Coming Soon' With These New Features
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today outlined his expectations for Apple's event on Tuesday, September 9, with his report offering in-depth details about the iPhone 17 series, a trio of new Apple Watch models, and third-generation AirPods Pro.
The final section of his report listed even more products that are "also coming soon," including updated versions of the Apple TV, HomePod mini, AirTag, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. Across his previous reports, he said that all five of those devices would be updated later this year, but it is unclear if any of them will debut at the iPhone event.
It is unlikely that all five of the devices will be announced next week, as that would be too many new products at once, but perhaps one or two of them will debut. There is precedent for Apple TV and HomePod mini announcements during iPhone events, and a new AirTag would also be a timely announcement, given it is an iPhone accessory. As for the iPad Pro and Vision Pro, it is more likely that those devices will be updated in October.
Alternatively, any of the devices could be announced in a press release on the Apple Newsroom website only, especially if updates are only minor.
The following new features and changes are expected for each device, according to a combination of Gurman's report today and previous rumors:
- Apple TV: A faster A17 Pro chip that will support next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
- HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially new color options like Red.
- AirTag: Up to 3× longer item tracking range vs. current AirTag, a more tamper-proof speaker, and "very low" battery life alerts.
- iPad Pro: M5 chip and two front cameras, allowing for photos and video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations.
- Vision Pro: A faster M4 chip or M5 chip, a new head strap that improves comfort, and potentially a Space Black color option.
Stay tuned for coverage of Apple's announcements next week.