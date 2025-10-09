Apple Event This October? Here's the Latest on What to Expect
While it is unclear if Apple will host an October event this year, or stick to press releases, rumors suggest it will announce several new products this month.
Below, we have recapped everything to know about a potential Apple event this October.
When
The table below outlines when Apple teased its October launches over the past four years.
|Year
|Announcement/Teaser
|Event/Tagline
|Event/Press Releases
|2021
|Tuesday, October 12
|"Unleashed" Event
|Monday, October 18
|2022
|Tuesday, October 18
|"Take Note" Teaser
|Tuesday, October 18
|2023
|Tuesday, October 24
|"Scary Fast" Event
|Monday, October 30
|2024
|Thursday, October 24
|"Mac Your Calendars" Teaser
|Monday, October 28 to Wednesday, October 30
Apple recently announced its next quarterly earnings call will be held on Thursday, October 30, and Apple's Chatswood Chase store in Australia will be reopening on the same day. Earnings calls and store openings are sometimes timed with product launches, so we could see announcements in the last week of October.
What
A handful of Apple products are expected to be updated as early as this October, with the following new features and changes rumored:
- iPad Pro: A seemingly-legitimate unboxing video has revealed that the next iPad Pro will be equipped with an M5 chip, but lack any major external design changes. It was also reported that the next iPad Pro will feature two front cameras, but the unboxing videos do not show this, so such a change is not guaranteed.
- Vision Pro: A faster M4 chip or M5 chip, a more comfortable "Dual Knit Band" head strap, and potentially a Space Black color option. The next Vision Pro was accidentally confirmed by FCC documents that were supposed to remain confidential.
- Apple TV: A faster A17 Pro chip that will support next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, and likely Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model specifically.
- HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, likely Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for proximity features, and potentially new color options like Red.
- AirTag: Up to 3× longer item tracking range vs. current AirTag, a more tamper-proof speaker, and "very low" battery life alerts.
What about Macs? Apple's next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips will reportedly enter mass production soon, but it is unclear if some or all of the models will launch in late 2025 or or early 2026. While new Macs are often unveiled in October, there is precedent for a launch earlier in a year too, as Apple announced MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a January 2023 press release.
Apple is reportedly also planning a lower-priced MacBook with an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, but the rumored launch timeframe for that is also late 2025 or early 2026, so it is unclear if it would be announced this October. This model would likely be the spiritual successor to the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, which is still sold by Walmart in the U.S. for $599.