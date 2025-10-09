Apple Event This October? Here's the Latest on What to Expect

by

While it is unclear if Apple will host an October event this year, or stick to press releases, rumors suggest it will announce several new products this month.

10The graphic for Apple's "Unleashed" event in October 2021

Below, we have recapped everything to know about a potential Apple event this October.

When

The table below outlines when Apple teased its October launches over the past four years.

Year Announcement/Teaser Event/Tagline Event/Press Releases
2021 Tuesday, October 12 "Unleashed" Event Monday, October 18
2022 Tuesday, October 18 "Take Note" Teaser Tuesday, October 18
2023 Tuesday, October 24 "Scary Fast" Event Monday, October 30
2024 Thursday, October 24 "Mac Your Calendars" Teaser Monday, October 28 to Wednesday, October 30

Apple recently announced its next quarterly earnings call will be held on Thursday, October 30, and Apple's Chatswood Chase store in Australia will be reopening on the same day. Earnings calls and store openings are sometimes timed with product launches, so we could see announcements in the last week of October.

What

A handful of Apple products are expected to be updated as early as this October, with the following new features and changes rumored:

What about Macs? Apple's next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips will reportedly enter mass production soon, but it is unclear if some or all of the models will launch in late 2025 or or early 2026. While new Macs are often unveiled in October, there is precedent for a launch earlier in a year too, as Apple announced MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a January 2023 press release.

Apple is reportedly also planning a lower-priced MacBook with an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, but the rumored launch timeframe for that is also late 2025 or early 2026, so it is unclear if it would be announced this October. This model would likely be the spiritual successor to the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, which is still sold by Walmart in the U.S. for $599.

