Apple Teases M4 Mac Announcements Next Week

Apple's Greg Joswiak today made it clear that Apple plans to reveal new products next week, teasing refreshed Macs. In a social media post, Joswiak said to "Mac your calendars" because there's an exciting week of announcements that start on Monday morning.



With Joswiak's announcement, it appears that there will not be a dedicated October event for Macs this year, with Apple instead introducing new products via press release. Monday will see the launch of the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 software updates, but new Mac announcements could also start on Monday. In prior years, Apple has done a launch-per-day release schedule for new products when there wasn't an event planned.

Mac () your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

Rumors and multiple MacBook Pro leaks indicate that Apple is ready to unveil the first M4 Macs. We are expecting new models of the Mac mini iMac , and ‌MacBook Pro‌.

The ‌iMac‌, entry-level ‌Mac mini‌, and entry-level ‌MacBook Pro‌ will all include the M4 chip, which we actually already got earlier this year in the iPad Pro models. Higher-end ‌MacBook Pro‌ models will use M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, while the ‌Mac mini‌ will also get the M4 Pro.

We aren't expecting design changes for the ‌iMac‌ or ‌MacBook Pro‌, but the ‌Mac mini‌ is rumored to be smaller, closer in size to the Apple TV. With the decrease in size, it could be a bit thicker. For all entry-level models, rumors suggest RAM is going to start at 16GB instead of 8GB, providing better performance for Apple Intelligence features.

Whatever comes next week, we'll have full coverage of the new announcements at MacRumors.com.