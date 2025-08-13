MacBook Air With M1 Chip is Just $599 at Walmart

In case you missed it, Walmart is currently offering the older but still very capable MacBook Air with the M1 chip for just $599 in the United States.

It seems like this deal began around Amazon's four-day Prime Day event in early July, but it flew under our radar until a reader let us know about it today.

Apple first released the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020, as one of the first Macs with an Apple silicon chip, instead of an Intel processor. The configuration being sold for $599 includes the M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, with Gold, Silver, and Space Gray color options all available as of this writing.

To the best of our knowledge, these MacBook Air units remain in brand-new condition, with the product listing not indicating they are refurbished.

Apple discontinued the MacBook Air with the M1 chip last year, after it launched models with the M3 chip, and it has since updated the MacBook Air with the M4 chip. Prior to being discontinued, the model with the M1 chip was being sold for a starting price of $999 brand new, but Amazon sometimes offered it on sale for $899.

While the MacBook Air with the M1 chip is nearly five years old, it is still a capable machine for many average day-to-day tasks. However, it has an older design, and it is the oldest MacBook Air model compatible with the upcoming macOS Tahoe update, so those aspects should be factored into your purchasing decision.

Walmart first began selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip for $699 in March 2024. It has since dropped the price two times — first to $649, and now to $599. It is unclear how long supplies will last, but rumors suggest that Apple has a new MacBook with an A18 Pro chip in the pipeline, and that model is also predicted to cost between $599 and $699.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart, and we may receive a small payment if you click a link in this article and proceed to make a purchase.

