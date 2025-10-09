Apple Store Near Sydney Reopens With All-New Design Later This Month
Apple has announced that its retail store at the Chatswood Chase shopping mall in Australia will reopen on Thursday, October 30, at 9:30 a.m. local time.
Apple is expected to release new products this month, and the company's next earnings call is on October 30, so the store could be reopening during a busy launch week.
Apple Chatswood Chase has been closed for renovations since July 2024. When it reopens, it will feature an all-new design and updated amenities, including an Apple Pickup station for customers to collect orders placed through Apple's online store. Apple has yet to share photos of the new store, though, so the exact design remains to be seen.
Chatswood Chase is located in the Sydney suburb of Chatswood, on the North Shore.
Earlier this month, Apple permanently closed its store in Hornsby, which is located further north on Sydney's North Shore. Apple said all affected retail employees would be given the opportunity to work at the Chatswood Chase store.
Elsewhere in Australia, Apple moved its store in Perth into a historic bank building in June.
