Top Stories: Apple 'Invites' App, iPhone SE 4 Imminent, AppleCare Changes, and More

While we're still waiting for Apple's first major hardware releases of the year, we may not have much longer to wait, though Apple has also been tiding us over with this week's release of a new "Invites" app.

This week also saw some AppleCare changes, the debut of the first native pornography app for iPhone via an alternative app store in the European Union, and more, so read on below for all of this week's biggest news!

Apple Launches New 'Invites' App

Apple this week announced the launch of a new app called "Invites," which is designed to allow users to plan events like birthday parties, graduations, vacations, baby showers, and more. While event creation is limited to iCloud+ subscribers, anyone can reply to an invitation they receive from the service. Be sure to check out our hands-on video to see how it works, while Dan and Hartley discussed Invites and related topics on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show.

Word of the app surfaced over the past several weeks, with Apple itself leaking a few details just ahead of the official introduction.

iPhone SE 4 Launching as Soon as Next Week

Apple's next-generation iPhone SE could debut as soon as next week with a launch to follow later in February, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple isn't expected to hold an event for the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, and will instead unveil the device through a press release.

We had been expecting the MacBook Air to be the first major Apple hardware launch of 2025, but unless Apple has really big plans for next week, it appears the next-generation budget iPhone will be first out of the gate.

EU's AltStore Gets First Native iOS Pornography App

iOS users in the European Union this week gained access to the first dedicated native pornography app for the iPhone, distributed through the AltStore PAL alternative app store.

While Apple expressed displeasure at the app's launch and shared its concerns about user safety risks and undermined consumer trust, the company is required under the EU's Digital Markets Act to allow alternative marketplaces with their own content rules. Apple is only allowed to subject such apps to a notarization process that checks them for malware, fraud, and other egregious issues, with the company unable to limit apps based on content that has traditionally been barred under App Store rules.

An Apple TV Refresh is Coming in 2025 - Here's What You Should Know

Apple hasn't refreshed the Apple TV since 2022, but rumors suggest that we're finally going to get an update in 2025. We don't have a full picture of what to expect yet, though we have some hints on what's coming.

Check out our article and video highlighting what we're expecting to see in terms of chips, design, pricing, and more.

Apple Raises Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhones

Apple this week increased the prices for its monthly AppleCare+ subscription prices for the iPhone, raising the cost by 50 cents for all models in the United States.

The price increase comes as Apple has made some changes to the way it markets AppleCare+, doing away with fixed 2-year plans in retail stores and in the Settings app on iPhones in favor of monthly and annual subscription options, and also emphasizing more expensive plans that include Theft & Loss coverage over the standard plans.

Apple Expected to Announce Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11

Apple previously teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025, and now an announcement date has leaked. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week said Apple plans to unveil the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11.

Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit, and Gurman expects the new models to feature an H2 chip and retain the current $250 price point, while our own code discovery last year indicated they will support heart rate monitoring during workouts.

