'Apple Invites' Leaked on iCloud Website

The main iCloud.com page has seemingly confirmed Apple's rumored invites feature, which has yet to be officially announced by the company.



The page says "Apple Invites" will be an iCloud+ feature:

Upgrade to iCloud+ to get more storage, plan events with Apple Invites, and have peace of mind with privacy features like iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and HomeKit Secure Video.

iCloud+ is essentially Apple's name for paid iCloud storage plans, which start at $0.99 per month in the United States. Apple includes some additional perks with iCloud+ plans at no additional cost, such as iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video, and it seems that Apple Invites is the newest perk that is set to be offered.

As the name implies, Apple Invites would presumably help users to organize meetings and other events. iCloud would sync the invites across Apple devices, and there will likely be an iCloud.com/invites page on the web.

It is not entirely clear if Apple Invites will be a standalone app, or a feature built into existing iCloud-based apps, such as Calendar and Mail.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Invites could be announced as early as this week.