Apple May Launch New iCloud Feature Codenamed 'Confetti' This Week

As early as this week, Apple plans to introduce a new iCloud-based service for event invites, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the new service is codenamed "Confetti" within Apple. He said the service will offer users a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings." He did not say if this functionality would be available through a new standalone app, or built into an existing app, such as Calendar.

Gurman said the new service is tied to iOS 18.3, which was released to the public last week.

Last month, 9to5Mac discovered iOS 18.3 code references to a potential new "Invites" app from Apple, that would help users to organize meetings and other events. The report said the app would have iCloud integration. Gurman's information today seems to corroborate these findings, but there are still many unknown details.

Apple's expected announcement should provide more clarity soon.