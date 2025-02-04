Testing Apple's New Invites App for Event Planning

Apple today surprised us with a new Invites app, which is designed for planning events like birthday parties, vacations, and baby showers. We checked it out in our latest video to see how it works, what you can use it for, and to demonstrate all of the different features in the app.

Invites is a standalone app that you can download from the App Store , but it's also got an accompanying iCloud + service. You need an ‌iCloud‌+ subscription to create an invite to an event, but there is no subscription needed to join an event. In fact, you don't even need an Apple device. People without an Apple device can be invited to an event and can join and see event details from a web browser, similar to how ‌iCloud‌ works on any device through a browser.

Creating an event is a simple process. You tap on the "+" button, and then there's an interface that walks you through each step. Apple offers a selection of backgrounds to choose from, some of which feature emoji characters and some that are event appropriate with balloons, confetti candy, popcorn, and more. You can also choose a photo from your Photos app or make an image with Image Playground if you have an Apple Intelligence-capable device.

After selecting a background, you can add an event title, a date and time, a location, and include a description that has information your guests need to know. There are options to set up a Shared Album that all attendees can contribute to during and after the event, plus there is an option to create a collaborative Apple Music playlist.

When an event is ready to go, you can create a link that you can send out to a group of people through Messages or email. You can also send individual invites with a unique link for each person, though you need to give the app access to your Contacts for that. You can choose to allow anyone with the link to join, or you can turn on approvals so you'll need to greenlight anyone who requests to attend. Event creators can cancel an event at any time, change details, and remove attendees.

If you receive a link to an invite, you'll be able to tap in and choose whether you're able to attend, not attend, or maybe attend. All invitees and the event creator can see who is going to an event, and Apple automatically adds weather information and directions to the event location.

Weather information will be general for events that are several weeks or months out, but will get more specific as the event date approaches. The location listing can be tapped and it will open up in Maps with turn-by-turn directions.

Invite creators can add notes that are sent out to everyone to provide updates on an upcoming event, and the selected playlist can be played from the Invite interface. ‌Photos‌ can be added to shared albums at any time, and will be available to all attendees.

Events are shown in a card-style interface in the Invites app, and you can swipe between both events you've created and events you're attending. The app has sections for past events and for drafts that you've created but haven't sent out yet.

Will you use the Invites app? Let us know in the comments below.