Apple Expected to Announce Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11 With These New Features

Apple previously teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025, and now an announcement date has leaked. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said Apple plans to unveil the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11.



Powerbeats Pro 2 will be priced at $250 in the U.S., he said.

Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit. According to Gurman, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will feature the same H2 chip as used in the AirPods Pro 2, which will enable improved active noise cancellation compared to the original Powerbeats Pro.

Apple's teaser video last year showed MLB star Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2, revealing a more vertical, slimmer design compared to the original Powerbeats Pro, which launched in 2019 and are now discontinued.



We previously discovered that Powerbeats Pro 2 will offer heart rate monitoring during workouts. Based on our iOS 18 code findings, you will be able to connect the Powerbeats Pro 2 to gym equipment like a treadmill to measure heart rate, and the data will be visible in the Health app and other supported apps on the iPhone.

The code also revealed that Powerbeats Pro 2 will be available in new color options, including a vibrant Electric Orange. Gurman confirmed both the heart rate monitoring feature and the orange color option in his newsletter today.

Based on other recent Beats headphones, other potential upgrades for the Powerbeats Pro 2 over the originals include improved sound quality, longer battery life, and improved cross-platform compatibility with Android features like Find My Device. In addition, look for the Powerbeats Pro 2 charging case to have a USB-C port.