iPhone SE 4 Launching as Soon as Next Week

by

Apple's next-generation iPhone SE could debut as soon as next week with a launch to follow later in February, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple isn't expected to hold an event for the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, and will instead unveil the device through a press release.

iPhone SE 4 Single Camera Thumb
The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 is expected to have an iPhone 14-style design, with Apple eliminating the thick bezels and Touch ID Home button of the current ‌iPhone SE‌. When the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 launches, it will mark the end of ‌Touch ID‌ in the ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

Apple is planning to unveil its custom in-house modem in the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, and it will be the first ‌iPhone‌ to get the new modem chip. While Apple's modem chip won't be as advanced as Qualcomm's modem chips, it will be Apple's first step toward cutting down on its reliance on Qualcomm.

The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will support Apple Intelligence, and it will be equipped with the same A18 chip that's in the iPhone 16 and 8GB RAM. It will also have a USB-C port, allowing it to be sold in Europe again, and it is expected to feature a single-lens 48-megapixel rear camera.

While the current ‌iPhone SE‌ is priced at $429, Apple could increase the price of the new model due to the inclusion of the faster chip, Face ID, and other features. Pricing is expected to remain below $500 though, so that the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 is competitive with lower-end smartphones from Samsung and Google.

Gurman suggests that Apple will unveil the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 around the same time as the new PowerBeats Pro 2 earbuds, which Apple plans to unveil as soon as February 11.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Will Include These New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday February 5, 2025 7:15 am PST by
iOS 18.3 was released last month, so the first iOS 18.4 beta should be coming soon. iOS 18.4 is expected to be a more substantial update for the iPhone, with several new features and changes related to Apple Intelligence and beyond. Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, following beta testing. Below, we outline what to expect from the update so far. Apple...
Read Full Article
General Apple Invites Feature

Apple Launches New 'Invites' App

Tuesday February 4, 2025 8:00 am PST by
Apple today announced the launch of a new app called "Invites," which is designed to allow users to plan events like birthday parties, graduations, vacations, baby showers, and more. "With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of...
Read Full Article274 comments
App Store vs EU Feature 2

Apple Says It Doesn't Approve of EU Porn App

Monday February 3, 2025 1:15 pm PST by
Apple does not approve of the "Hot Tub" pornography app that was released for the iPhone in the EU using alternative app distribution, Apple said in a statement to MacRumors. Further, Apple is concerned about the potential user safety risks with a pornography app, and says that it undermines consumer trust in the Apple ecosystem. We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore...
Read Full Article520 comments
maxresdefault

An Apple TV Refresh is Coming in 2025 - Here's What You Should Know

Wednesday February 5, 2025 10:17 am PST by
Apple hasn't refreshed the Apple TV since 2022, but rumors suggest that we're finally going to get an update in 2025. We don't have a full picture of what to expect yet, but we have some hints on what's coming. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Updated A-Series Chip The current Apple TV 4K uses the A15 Bionic chip that was in the iPhone 13 lineup, and it's time for...
Read Full Article180 comments
applecare apple care banner

Apple Raises Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhones

Tuesday February 4, 2025 9:35 am PST by
Apple this week increased the prices for its monthly AppleCare+ subscription prices for the iPhone, raising the cost by 50 cents for all models in the United States. Standard AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 models is now priced at $10.49 per month, for example, up from the prior $9.99 per month price. The 50 cent price increase applies to all available AppleCare+ plans for Apple's current...
Read Full Article142 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

'Apple Invites' Leaked on iCloud Website

Tuesday February 4, 2025 7:11 am PST by
Update: The new Apple Invites app has officially been announced. The main iCloud.com page has seemingly confirmed Apple's rumored invites tool, which has yet to be officially announced by the company. The page says "Apple Invites" will be an iCloud+ feature:Upgrade to iCloud+ to get more storage, plan events with Apple Invites, and have peace of mind with privacy features like iCloud...
Read Full Article28 comments
maxresdefault

Testing Apple's New Invites App for Event Planning

Tuesday February 4, 2025 10:26 am PST by
Apple today surprised us with a new Invites app, which is designed for planning events like birthday parties, vacations, and baby showers. We checked it out in our latest video to see how it works, what you can use it for, and to demonstrate all of the different features in the app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Invites is a standalone app that you can download...
Read Full Article99 comments
disney

Disney+ Loses 700,000 Subscribers Following Price Increase

Wednesday February 5, 2025 3:34 pm PST by
Disney+ lost 700,000 subscribers worldwide in recent months, according to Disney's earnings results for the first quarter of 2025. Disney said it now has 124.6 million Disney+ subscribers, a decrease of 0.7 million compared to its subscriber numbers in the fourth quarter of 2024. The drop in subscribers comes after Disney+ prices increased in the fall. Disney+ with Ads went from $7.99 to...
Read Full Article169 comments

Top Rated Comments

ZipZilla Avatar
ZipZilla
39 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
I wish Apple the best, but the homemade modem will be based on the tech they bought from Intel. The Intel models were horrible when Apple last used them. Poor reception in low signal areas. Qualcomm all the way here.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
34 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
Here's hoping that it's surprisingly good.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
20 minutes ago at 03:56 pm

Up until last year the modem still wasn't ready so even if it's so-called ready now for the SE 4, I don't expect it's going to be at the level of the latest Snapdragon modem's but if it's still good then majority of users won't notice a difference.
of course it won't be at the level of the latest Qualcomm, but, you are talking a "budget" phone here, not flagship, so don't expect "flagship" performance.
I had a 11PM and I honestly did not have connectivity issues.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
frownface Avatar
frownface
17 minutes ago at 03:58 pm

In the US, the base 15 is still being sold for $699, $200 more than the rumored SE 4 and the SE 4 does have at least the freshest iPhone design we've seen since the base 16 which isn't saying much but at least it does look unique and it will offer more than enough internals to be sufficient for a large group of people.
Specs aren't confirmed yet, but if they follow the release strategy of the previous 3 SE's it'll launch with the same chipset as the 16.

The SE3 launched 6 months after the 13 with the same chipset.
The SE2 launched 6 months after the 11 with the same chipset.

Compared to the base 15 you lose a second camera and dynamic island, but gain an updated chipset and the ram to run apple intelligence, and save $200. I'd actually take the SE4 over the 15. It may even cannibalise a lot of the sales from the 16.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arthurgd3 Avatar
arthurgd3
37 minutes ago at 03:39 pm

I wish Apple the best, but the homemade modem will be based on the tech they bought from Intel. The Intel models were horrible when Apple last used them. Poor reception in low signal areas. Qualcomm all the way here.
It's been years since that original tech from Intel was bought and there is a reason they haven't released it in the years since. They've definitely had hurdles getting it to work to their standards which is fine although I don't expect it to be on the level of Qualcomm with this first generation but I don't think it will be terrible.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
21 minutes ago at 03:54 pm

I wish Apple the best, but the homemade modem will be based on the tech they bought from Intel. The Intel models were horrible when Apple last used them. Poor reception in low signal areas. Qualcomm all the way here.
Apple stopped using those intel modems like 8 years ago, lol. Plenty of time to improve the technology.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments