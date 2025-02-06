iPhone SE 4 Launching as Soon as Next Week

Apple's next-generation iPhone SE could debut as soon as next week with a launch to follow later in February, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple isn't expected to hold an event for the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, and will instead unveil the device through a press release.



The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 is expected to have an iPhone 14-style design, with Apple eliminating the thick bezels and Touch ID Home button of the current ‌iPhone SE‌. When the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 launches, it will mark the end of ‌Touch ID‌ in the ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

Apple is planning to unveil its custom in-house modem in the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, and it will be the first ‌iPhone‌ to get the new modem chip. While Apple's modem chip won't be as advanced as Qualcomm's modem chips, it will be Apple's first step toward cutting down on its reliance on Qualcomm.

The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will support Apple Intelligence, and it will be equipped with the same A18 chip that's in the iPhone 16 and 8GB RAM. It will also have a USB-C port, allowing it to be sold in Europe again, and it is expected to feature a single-lens 48-megapixel rear camera.

While the current ‌iPhone SE‌ is priced at $429, Apple could increase the price of the new model due to the inclusion of the faster chip, Face ID, and other features. Pricing is expected to remain below $500 though, so that the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 is competitive with lower-end smartphones from Samsung and Google.

Gurman suggests that Apple will unveil the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 around the same time as the new PowerBeats Pro 2 earbuds, which Apple plans to unveil as soon as February 11.

