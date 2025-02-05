An Apple TV Refresh is Coming in 2025 - Here's What You Should Know

Apple hasn't refreshed the Apple TV since 2022, but rumors suggest that we're finally going to get an update in 2025. We don't have a full picture of what to expect yet, but we have some hints on what's coming.

Updated A-Series Chip

The current ‌Apple TV‌ 4K uses the A15 Bionic chip that was in the iPhone 13 lineup, and it's time for an update. Apple doesn't design chips specifically for the ‌Apple TV‌, and it instead uses chips from the ‌iPhone‌.

If Apple wants to bring Apple Intelligence features to the ‌Apple TV‌, the next-generation model will have the A17 Pro or better along with at least 8GB RAM.

‌Apple Intelligence‌ makes sense for the ‌Apple TV‌ given that part of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is a new, smarter version of Siri. ‌Siri‌ has always been a specific focus on the ‌Apple TV‌, with Apple encouraging users to ask ‌Siri‌ to find content to watch.

The A17 Pro would also allow for higher-quality console-style games because it supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The ‌iPhone‌ and iPad can support console games like Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding, and those games are also likely to be playable on the next ‌Apple TV‌.



Wi-Fi 6E

Apple is expected to use a custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip for the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K. The chip will support Wi-Fi 6E, which will allow the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ to connect to faster 6GHz networks when available.

Right now, Apple offers both a Wi-Fi only ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K and a Wi-Fi + Ethernet model, and that could continue with the next-generation model. We could also see the next ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ adopt Bluetooth 5.3.

The ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ is expected to continue to offer Thread integration and support for Matter when used as a home hub for smart home products. Wi-Fi 6E could theoretically improve connectivity for smart home products because the 6GHz band typically has reduced signal interference and more bandwidth.



Design

It's looking like Apple has no plans to redesign the ‌Apple TV‌. We're not expecting form factor updates, and the next-generation ‌Apple TV‌ will continue to feature the same slimmed-down black plastic body that the current model uses.



Pricing

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been saying that Apple might debut a cheaper ‌Apple TV‌, and that under $100 would be the "sweet spot." Apple may lower prices on the new model, but it's more likely that the current version will stick around and be sold at a discount.

The current ‌Apple TV‌ starts at $129 for 64GB of storage.



Launch Date

We're expecting the ‌Apple TV‌ to see a refresh sometime in late 2025, likely in September or October.