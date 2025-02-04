Apple Raises Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhones
Apple this week increased the prices for its monthly AppleCare+ subscription prices for the iPhone, raising the cost by 50 cents for all models in the United States.
Standard AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 models is now priced at $10.49 per month, for example, up from the prior $9.99 per month price. The 50 cent price increase applies to all available AppleCare+ plans for Apple's current iPhone lineup, and it includes both the standard plan and the Theft and Loss plan.
The two-year AppleCare+ subscription prices have not changed, nor have the service fees and deductibles. The increased prices are only applicable when paying for AppleCare+ on a monthly basis.
Apple has not raised the prices of AppleCare+ subscription plans for the iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.
Apple's price tweak for iPhone AppleCare+ monthly subscriptions come as it prepares to shift AppleCare+ purchasing options to subscriptions. Apple is phasing out one-time purchase AppleCare+ plans in retail stores as of this week.
In Apple Stores, customers who make a purchase will have the option to purchase AppleCare+ as a monthly or annual subscription that renews, which eliminates any lapse in coverage and provides Apple with ongoing revenue after a two-year period.
Apple is keeping one-time AppleCare+ purchase options available in its online store for the time being, so customers who prefer buy a non-renewing AppleCare+ plan that expires at the end of two years can still opt for that.
