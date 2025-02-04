Apple Raises Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhones

by

Apple this week increased the prices for its monthly AppleCare+ subscription prices for the iPhone, raising the cost by 50 cents for all models in the United States.

applecare apple care banner
Standard ‌AppleCare‌+ for the iPhone 16 models is now priced at $10.49 per month, for example, up from the prior $9.99 per month price. The 50 cent price increase applies to all available ‌AppleCare‌+ plans for Apple's current ‌iPhone‌ lineup, and it includes both the standard plan and the Theft and Loss plan.

The two-year ‌AppleCare‌+ subscription prices have not changed, nor have the service fees and deductibles. The increased prices are only applicable when paying for ‌AppleCare‌+ on a monthly basis.

Apple has not raised the prices of ‌AppleCare‌+ subscription plans for the iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

Apple's price tweak for ‌iPhone‌ ‌AppleCare‌+ monthly subscriptions come as it prepares to shift ‌AppleCare‌+ purchasing options to subscriptions. Apple is phasing out one-time purchase ‌AppleCare‌+ plans in retail stores as of this week.

In Apple Stores, customers who make a purchase will have the option to purchase ‌AppleCare‌+ as a monthly or annual subscription that renews, which eliminates any lapse in coverage and provides Apple with ongoing revenue after a two-year period.

Apple is keeping one-time ‌AppleCare‌+ purchase options available in its online store for the time being, so customers who prefer buy a non-renewing ‌AppleCare‌+ plan that expires at the end of two years can still opt for that.

Helios_7
Helios_7
32 minutes ago at 09:56 am
when you put the operations people in charge, you will absolutely get ruthless, sterile efficiency- this is exactly what Apple has been for the past decade. Kudos to the behemoth Cook has built, but I can't help but think that we're now in an era where Apple looks more like the Microsoft of the early 2000s - a company that prioritizes rent seeking over innovation. The fact that they slept through the rise of Gen AI and had to scramble for over a year to try and catch is the first sign of a company too big to be nimble. It's not a surprise why Jobs had to create the Mac team as a startup within the company to be successful - maybe that needs to come back.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking
BootsWalking
40 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Not upgrading to our new models as quickly as you used to? No worries - we'll find new ways to extract that money from your wallet
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac
icanhazmac
51 minutes ago at 09:37 am
What a ? show! First the elimination of the one-time purchase in store and a price increase??!?! Whoever thought up this launch should be fired.

#otterboxdefenderFTW!

Edit: I don't mind the increase, as the cost of the devices increases, so do the repair costs. The optics of these two things back to back though... ? show! I haven't bought AC+ for a phone in a long while, I let the case do its work. All y'all nudists are the reason for the price increase! ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
42 minutes ago at 09:46 am
Raise it more!

People that use it -- love it -- and would pay more for it

Why leave money on the table?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
31 minutes ago at 09:57 am

when you put the operations people in charge, you will absolutely get ruthless, sterile efficiency- this is exactly what Apple has been for the past decade. Kudos to the behemoth Cook has built, but I can't help but think that we're now in an era where Apple looks more like the Microsoft of the early 2000s - a company that prioritizes rent seeking over innovation. The fact that they slept through the rise of Gen AI and had to scramble for over a year to try and catch is the first sign of a company too big to be nimble. It's not a surprise why Jobs crated the Mac team as a startup within the company - maybe that needs to come back.
Probably the best post I've seen on the forum in a while ^^

It's a money printer ... and able to do very little else anymore, unfortunately

One really does wonder how much runway this has to it
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dms_91
dms_91
26 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Why are people really complaining about 50 cents per month increase....??
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
