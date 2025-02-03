EU's AltStore Gets Apple-Approved Pornography App

In the European Union, app developers can launch apps through alternate app stores. While Apple checks apps for malware and other malicious content, there are few restrictions on subject matter, unlike Apple's own App Store. As a result, EU users can now download the first dedicated native pornography app created for the iPhone.



Called Hot Tub, the app is available through the AltStore PAL, an Apple-approved EU app marketplace from developer Riley Testut. The app promises a private and secure way to browse adult content, without ads or tracking. "An elegant, native porn app. Thoughtfully designed, ethically made, and free to use," reads the app's description. As noted by TechCrunch, the app lets users search and play videos from a number of other sites like Pornhub and Xvideos.

The ‌App Store‌ in the European Union, U.S., and other countries has clear rules against sexual or pornographic material, which means Hot Tub is not an app that could exist without the option for alternative app distribution. Outside of the European Union, adult content is limited to web browsers.

For apps distributed through marketplaces like AltStore, Apple uses a Notarization process to check for malware, security threats, and fraud. Apple also ensures that apps are functioning as promised, but sideloaded apps don't have to adhere to ‌App Store‌ content rules and can distribute pornography, or feature other prohibited content like hate speech, weapons, tobacco, vaping, alcohol, and legal drug consumption.

AltStore was one of the first alternative app marketplaces to launch in the European Union after Apple implemented changes to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act last year. Alternative app marketplaces are required to pay a Core Technology Fee for each install, and while the AltStore initially charged €1.50 plus tax per user per year, Epic Games gave it a "MegaGrant," which means AltStore is now free to download.

Hot Tub may also need to pay an Apple fee at some point, but that will depend on number of downloads and revenue earned. The app is free, but there is a pro subscription available. Apple charges apps a Core Technology Fee (CTF) for each install after their first one million installs, but the fees don't kick in right away for small developers.

As of Apple's latest rule change in May 2024, apps that earn under 10 million euros per year do not have to pay the CTF for a three-year period. Apps that earn over 10 million euros but under 50 million euros will only pay a maximum of one million euros for three years.

Hot Tub is available as a beta right now, and it is available to all users in the European Union. U.S. users are not able to download the app because sideloading apps is not permitted.