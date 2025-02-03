EU's AltStore Gets Apple-Approved Pornography App

by

In the European Union, app developers can launch apps through alternate app stores. While Apple checks apps for malware and other malicious content, there are few restrictions on subject matter, unlike Apple's own App Store. As a result, EU users can now download the first dedicated native pornography app created for the iPhone.

hot tub app eu
Called Hot Tub, the app is available through the AltStore PAL, an Apple-approved EU app marketplace from developer Riley Testut. The app promises a private and secure way to browse adult content, without ads or tracking. "An elegant, native porn app. Thoughtfully designed, ethically made, and free to use," reads the app's description. As noted by TechCrunch, the app lets users search and play videos from a number of other sites like Pornhub and Xvideos.

The ‌App Store‌ in the European Union, U.S., and other countries has clear rules against sexual or pornographic material, which means Hot Tub is not an app that could exist without the option for alternative app distribution. Outside of the European Union, adult content is limited to web browsers.

For apps distributed through marketplaces like AltStore, Apple uses a Notarization process to check for malware, security threats, and fraud. Apple also ensures that apps are functioning as promised, but sideloaded apps don't have to adhere to ‌App Store‌ content rules and can distribute pornography, or feature other prohibited content like hate speech, weapons, tobacco, vaping, alcohol, and legal drug consumption.

AltStore was one of the first alternative app marketplaces to launch in the European Union after Apple implemented changes to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act last year. Alternative app marketplaces are required to pay a Core Technology Fee for each install, and while the AltStore initially charged €1.50 plus tax per user per year, Epic Games gave it a "MegaGrant," which means AltStore is now free to download.

Hot Tub may also need to pay an Apple fee at some point, but that will depend on number of downloads and revenue earned. The app is free, but there is a pro subscription available. Apple charges apps a Core Technology Fee (CTF) for each install after their first one million installs, but the fees don't kick in right away for small developers.

As of Apple's latest rule change in May 2024, apps that earn under 10 million euros per year do not have to pay the CTF for a three-year period. Apps that earn over 10 million euros but under 50 million euros will only pay a maximum of one million euros for three years.

Hot Tub is available as a beta right now, and it is available to all users in the European Union. U.S. users are not able to download the app because sideloading apps is not permitted.

Tag: European Union

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday January 28, 2025 11:48 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article
m3 macbook pro blue

Apple Explains How to Keep Your Mac From Turning on When Opening Lid

Thursday January 30, 2025 4:14 pm PST by
Apple designed Macs with Apple silicon chips to automatically turn on and start up when the Mac's lid is opened or when the Mac is connected to power, but there is a workaround in macOS Sequoia if you don't like this behavior. In a new support document, Apple provided separate instructions on how to prevent an Apple silicon Mac from turning on when the lid is opened or when it's connected to ...
Read Full Article172 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Latest iPhone SE 4 Rumors

Friday January 31, 2025 8:29 am PST by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the latest rumors about the iPhone SE 4 as it nears launch. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The fourth-generation iPhone SE is widely rumored to feature an iPhone 14-style all-screen design with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and USB-C. Images of dummy models showcasing the new design were ...
Read Full Article16 comments
applecare apple care banner

AppleCare+ Policy Change Coming to Apple Stores

Sunday February 2, 2025 8:34 am PST by
Starting next week, Apple's retail stores will no longer offer AppleCare+ plans as a one-time purchase, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said the stores will only offer AppleCare+ as a subscription. For example, AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $9.99 per month, or $199 upfront for two years. The latter option would no longer be available at Apple's stores....
Read Full Article131 comments
apple power beats pro 2

Apple Expected to Announce Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11 With These New Features

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:15 am PST by
Apple previously teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025, and now an announcement date has leaked. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said Apple plans to unveil the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11. Powerbeats Pro 2 will be priced at $250 in the U.S., he said. Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks...
Read Full Article37 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

Apple May Launch New iCloud Invite Tool Codenamed 'Confetti' This Week

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
As early as this week, Apple plans to introduce a new iCloud-based service for event invites, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the new service is codenamed "Confetti" within Apple. He said the service will offer users a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings." He did not say if this functionality would be available through a ...
Read Full Article68 comments
top stories 2025 02 01

Top Stories: iOS 18.3 Released, AirPods News, and More

Saturday February 1, 2025 6:00 am PST by
January has come to a close, with Apple pushing out iOS 18.3 and related software updates in the final week of the month to deliver some refinements for Apple Intelligence, security fixes, and more. We're looking ahead to more substantial updates with iOS 18.4, while we also shared news and rumors about AirPods and the upcoming "iPhone 17 Air," so read on below for all the details! iOS...
Read Full Article5 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

iPhone 17 Air Design, Specs, and More: All the Rumors So Far

Wednesday January 29, 2025 4:00 am PST by
This year, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Air," so-called because of its thin profile. Below is a compilation of every rumor and leak we have registered from reputable sources thus far about Apple's new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup. iPhone 17 "Air"? About the Name There has been some uncertainty...
Read Full Article60 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
13 minutes ago at 11:18 am
I am not interested in this at all but being able to install whatever software you want on hardware your own means just that, regardless of how "taboo" some software may be. You own the hardware, therefore you should be able to install whatever software you please.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timber Avatar
timber
15 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Needless to say I'm here for the comments.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
melliflu Avatar
melliflu
10 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Wait? I'm in Europe, of course I don't watch porn but let me try this AltStore now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
7 minutes ago at 11:24 am

Its not so much about taboo, these types of apps are much more likely to to have some type of malware in them.
Luckily...

"For apps distributed through marketplaces like AltStore, Apple uses a Notarization process to check for malware, security threats, and fraud."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
1 minute ago at 11:29 am

How's that different from Reddit, the native, globally accessible from Apple App Store, porn app?
LOL, you setup a burner account to comment on pr0nz? ?

This is my one pet peeve with Apple, there is no need for them to play moral gatekeeper, just have an age restricted section on the current app store for wild-west type apps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments