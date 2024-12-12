New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching in 2025

Apple plans to refresh both the Apple TV and the HomePod mini in 2025 as part of a major push into refreshing its smart home product offerings, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple tv purple
In a report on an upcoming Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip, Gurman says that the chip will be introduced in a new ‌Apple TV‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ that are "scheduled" for 2025. While there is no exact timeline included, Gurman separately mentions that the chip will be included in iPhones "later next year," which suggests it will come to the ‌HomePod mini‌ and the ‌Apple TV‌ before the September timeframe.

The component will support Wi-Fi 6E, though Apple may not be able to match all of Broadcom's chip capabilities with the first-generation in-house Wi-Fi chip.

Adopting a custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip will allow Apple's upcoming smart home devices to work better together and perhaps "synchronize data more quickly."

Apple is also working on a home hub "Command Center" that's set to come out in 2025, but it's not clear if that device will use the custom chip. The Command Center will have a 6-inch display with a built-in speaker and camera, and it will be able to control smart home devices, make video calls, and more.

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
20 minutes ago at 10:41 am
What I’m more curious about is a less buggy os for the HomePods. Also having a mini pair as surrounds for the big HomePods. Not sure where the TV can go from here but I’m curious to see how this plays out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
18 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Probably will add a 3rd tier to the ATV lineup just as a way to increase ASPs

(by moving something up the line again, like happened with ethernet)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
socialwill Avatar
socialwill
13 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Would be nice to see an Apple TV Pro device with support for gaming, if Apple ever wanted to push into this area.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechWhisperer Avatar
TechWhisperer
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am

The component will support Wi-Fi 6E, though Apple may not be able to match all of Broadcom's chip capabilities with the first-generation in-house Wi-Fi chip.
I’ll wait for the third generation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
