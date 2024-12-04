Apple Again Rumored to Launch Smart Home Camera Alongside HomePod With Display
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today again said that Apple plans to release its own HomeKit-enabled wireless smart home camera in 2026.
Logitech Circle View camera
In a blog post
about Apple's smart home plans, Kuo said the camera will have tight integration with the rumored HomePod with a display
. It is likely that the camera would be sold as an optional accessory alongside the new HomePod hub, providing customers with a home security solution entirely designed by Apple for the first time ever.
Apple would almost certainly tout the privacy and security benefits of its own smart home camera compared to competitors. The company already offers HomeKit Secure Video, which leverages iCloud to securely stream and store video clips from compatible HomeKit cameras, with end-to-end encryption. HomeKit Secure Video cameras can be managed through the Home app on Apple devices, just like other HomeKit accessories. Examples of HomeKit Secure Video cameras include the Logitech Circle View and the Eve Cam.
Apple's smart home camera could also have some additional features not available on third-party HomeKit cameras, but no specifics are known yet.
Kuo expects Apple to begin mass production of the HomePod with a display in the second half of 2025, but he did not provide a release timeframe. He expects the device to feature a 6-7 inch display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support.
It is not entirely clear if Kuo is referring to the same Apple smart home hub that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects to launch as early as March 2025. Gurman said the hub will have around a six-inch display and support Apple Intelligence, so some of the rumored specifications sound the same at the very least. Gurman said the hub can be mounted on a wall, or attached to an optional HomePod-like speaker base. If these rumored devices are one and the same, then a launch might be a little further away than previously expected.
