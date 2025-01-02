New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

by

One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip.

MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple
Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models.

New Features

Expected

The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

Apple already updated the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini with M4 chips a few months ago. Geekbench 6 results showed that the M4 chip is up to 25% faster than the M3 chip in terms of multi-core CPU performance, while the chip's power efficiency improvements should contribute to the MacBook Air getting longer battery life.

Apple recently increased the minimum RAM included in all MacBook Air models from 8GB to 16GB, so expect 16GB of RAM for base 2025 configurations.

Apple last redesigned the MacBook Air in 2022. No major external design changes have been rumored for the next MacBook Air models.

Likely

Following in the footsteps of the MacBook Pro, the next MacBook Air models will likely have an upgraded 12-megapixel camera with support for Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps you centered on video as you move around. The camera will likely also support Desk View, which shows an overhead view of your desk.

Center Stage is available in video calling apps like FaceTime and Zoom. The feature was previously limited to newer iPad models and Macs connected to Apple's external Studio Display. The new MacBook Pro and iMac models were the first Macs to support Center Stage without needing to rely on a Studio Display.

The new MacBook Air models will likely be equipped with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, whereas the current models have two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The new models will likely support up to two external displays, even when the lid is open.

Possible

The latest MacBook Pro and iMac models can be configured with a nano-texture display, which has a special coating that better scatters light to further minimize glare on the screen. It is possible that Apple will extend this option to the new MacBook Air models, unless it opts to keep the option exclusive to the MacBook Pro among its laptops.

Timing

Last month, Apple released macOS Sequoia 15.2, and in doing so it accidentally confirmed new MacBook Air models are coming this year.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said the new MacBook Air models will be announced "earlier" than some other devices rumored to launch this spring, such as a new iPhone SE. This likely means the new MacBook Air models will be announced in a press release on the Apple Newsroom website at some point from January through March, whereas the other devices might be announced at Apple's usual spring event in March or April. Apple would be getting the minor MacBook Air update out of the way early.

