iPad 11: Two Key Upgrades Will Bring Apple Intelligence to Budget iPad

The next-generation, entry-level iPad will support the Apple Intelligence suite of AI features, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the iPad 11 will have two upgrades that enable Apple Intelligence, including an A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM. That would make the iPad 11's chip and unified memory on par with the latest iPad mini.

Gurman expects the iPad 11 models to be released this "spring," so a March or April launch is likely based on that timeframe.

iPad 11 models are not expected to have any major design changes compared to the iPad 10.

Apple unveiled the iPad 10 in October 2022, with pricing starting at $449 at the time. Apple lowered the iPad 10's starting price to $349 in the U.S. in May 2024. It is unclear if the iPad 11 will start at $349, or if pricing will return to a higher level.

iPad 10 models have an A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM.

Once the iPad 11 launches, Apple Intelligence will be available on all current-generation iPads. The features require an iPad Pro or iPad Air with an M1 chip or newer, an iPad mini with the A17 Pro, or soon an iPad 11 with the A17 Pro.

Gurman also expects the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models to receive a spec bump this spring, likely to the M4 chip. At the same time, he said Apple plans to release updated Magic Keyboards for the iPad 11 and new iPad Airs.

As for the iPad Pro, no hardware updates are expected until late 2025 or early 2026.