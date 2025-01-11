Apple Focusing on These Eight New Low-Cost Devices in 2025

Apple's slate of 2025 products look to be dominated by a large number of low-cost and entry-level devices. Here's what to expect.

With advancements like Apple Intelligence and all-new in-house chip designs, Apple is reportedly looking to enhance many of its budget-friendly offerings, ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly crowded market. These updates also indicate a slight shift in Apple's approach to low-cost devices, moving beyond entry-level hardware to introduce features once reserved for premium models, such as OLED displays, Face ID, and advanced wireless technology.

Indeed, Apple's first custom modem and Bluetooth chip is coming to entry-level devices first. Similarly, the company is focusing on lower-end smart home devices such as the HomePod mini, Apple TV, and Command Center, before devoting attention to higher-end models. We're expecting a total of eight new or refreshed low-cost Apple devices this year:

  • MacBook Air (M4)
  • iPhone SE (fourth generation)
  • iPad (11th generation)
  • AirTag (second-generation)
  • Command Center
  • ‌HomePod mini‌ (second generation)
  • ‌Apple TV‌ 4K (fourth generation)
  • Apple Watch SE (third-generation)

The ‌MacBook Air‌ will finally be upgraded to the M4 chip, delivering up to 25% faster multi-core CPU performance than the current model. It could also gain support for two external displays and a 12MP webcam with Center Stage. Launching in spring 2025, the new models will likely maintain their current starting price of $1,099. All models now start with 16GB of memory as standard.

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, including a 6.1-inch OLED display, ‌Face ID‌, a USB-C port, and a 48MP rear camera. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip with 8GB of RAM to support ‌Apple Intelligence‌ and will debut Apple's first in-house 5G modem. Expected to launch in March 2025, the new ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to be priced between $400 and $500, with a slight increase from the current $429 due to significant upgrades.

The 11th-generation ‌iPad‌ will retain the 10.9-inch display and Touch ID power button but will likely upgrade to an A17 Pro or A18 chip with 8GB of RAM to enable ‌Apple Intelligence‌. Expected in spring 2025, the device may continue to start at $349, with the possibility of a base storage upgrade to 128GB.

The AirTag 2 will include an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for a threefold increase in tracking range, better Vision Pro integration, and a tamper-proof speaker for enhanced anti-stalking measures. Launching in mid-2025, it is expected to maintain the current $29 price point.

Apple's Command Center will serve as an all-new smart home hub product with a 7-inch display, built-in speakers, a camera for FaceTime, and proximity sensors for dynamic interface adjustments. It will run a new "homeOS" with widget-focused controls and Siri integration. Expected to launch around March 2025, the price is yet to be confirmed but is expected to be competitive with similar products like Amazon's Echo Show, which is priced at $90. A higher-end version of the device on a robotic arm is expected to debut in 2026, so the initial Command Center is likely to be an entry-level device akin to the ‌HomePod mini‌.

The second-generation HomePod mini is expect to gain a new in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip supporting Wi-Fi 6E, improved audio quality, and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for better handoff. Likely to launch in mid-2025, the device will likely retain its $99 price point.

A new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is rumored to feature an updated A-series chip, likely the A16 or newer, Wi-Fi 6E support, and possibly a built-in camera for ‌FaceTime‌. Expected to launch in 2025, the device could see a starting price drop to $99 from the current $129, aligning better with competitors like Amazon's Fire Stick.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 will likely feature larger displays, a faster chip, the S10 or S11 chip, and may adopt a more affordable plastic casing. The current model will be three years old this fall. Expected in late 2025, the device could maintain its $249 starting price or potentially decrease slightly to compete with rival devices and appeal to parents purchasing for children.

