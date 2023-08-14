AirTag 2: Everything We Know So Far

Apple introduced AirTags in 2021, and over the last two years, the item tracker has been growing in popularity. Rumors suggest that Apple has a new version of the AirTag in the works, and while we don't know a lot just yet, a new model could be coming as soon as 2024.



This guide highlights everything that we know about the AirTag 2 so far, and we'll be added to it as new rumors surface.

Design

There are no rumors of an AirTag redesign at this point, and Apple will likely keep the same general shape. There have been complaints about how easy it is to access the battery, which some worry could be a danger to children, so Apple could potentially change the way the AirTag opens.

The AirTag has a replaceable CR2032 battery, and there are no signs that Apple wants to transition to a rechargeable battery.

Vision Pro Integration

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirTag will integrate with the Vision Pro headset as part of a spatial computing ecosystem, but he did not provide specifics on just what that means.

It's possible the Ultra Wideband chip in the ‌AirTags‌ could be used for relaying positional information to the Vision Pro in some capacity, or there could be some kind of VR item tracking interface.

Upgraded Ultra Wideband Chip

Apple is rumored to be adding an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip to the iPhone 15 models, so a future AirTag will likely feature the same upgraded chip. An iteration on the U1 chip could perhaps introduce better accuracy and improved efficiency for less power draw.

Mass production on a second-generation AirTag is rumored to be starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, which would suggest a late 2024 or early 2025 launch.