AirTag 2: Everything We Know So Far

by

Apple introduced AirTags in 2021, and over the last two years, the item tracker has been growing in popularity. Rumors suggest that Apple has a new version of the AirTag in the works, and while we don't know a lot just yet, a new model could be coming as soon as 2024.

airtag cyber
This guide highlights everything that we know about the AirTag 2 so far, and we'll be added to it as new rumors surface.

Design

There are no rumors of an AirTag redesign at this point, and Apple will likely keep the same general shape. There have been complaints about how easy it is to access the battery, which some worry could be a danger to children, so Apple could potentially change the way the AirTag opens.

The AirTag has a replaceable CR2032 battery, and there are no signs that Apple wants to transition to a rechargeable battery.

Vision Pro Integration

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirTag will integrate with the Vision Pro headset as part of a spatial computing ecosystem, but he did not provide specifics on just what that means.

It's possible the Ultra Wideband chip in the ‌AirTags‌ could be used for relaying positional information to the Vision Pro in some capacity, or there could be some kind of VR item tracking interface.

Upgraded Ultra Wideband Chip

Apple is rumored to be adding an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip to the iPhone 15 models, so a future AirTag will likely feature the same upgraded chip. An iteration on the U1 chip could perhaps introduce better accuracy and improved efficiency for less power draw.

Launch Date

Mass production on a second-generation AirTag is rumored to be starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, which would suggest a late 2024 or early 2025 launch.

Top Rated Comments

3rdiguy Avatar
3rdiguy
42 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
So…basically nothing then. Got it.
Score: 4 Votes
mrr Avatar
mrr
41 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
They should put a HOLE in it.
Score: 2 Votes
poorcody Avatar
poorcody
14 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
I wonder if they'll make it impossible to remove the speaker. That is actually a nice "feature" for tracking stolen items.
Score: 1 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
37 minutes ago at 03:23 pm
It would be nice to get wireless charging for AirPods 2 so we don't have to buy an external CR2032 battery from Amazon or a local store.
Score: 1 Votes
RottenAddict Avatar
RottenAddict
22 minutes ago at 03:38 pm

It would be nice to get wireless charging for AirPods 2 so we don't have to buy an external CR2032 battery from Amazon or a local store.
It would be even cooler if you could charge it with the Apple Watch puck
Score: 1 Votes
