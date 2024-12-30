iPhone SE 4 Could Be More Expensive

by

Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE could see a slight price increase over the current model, according to a new report originating in Asia.

iPhone SE 4 Single Camera Thumb
Citing a Japanese source, the aggregator known as "yeux1122" on Korean social media site Naver claims that the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will be priced below 78,000 yen–about $500. However, the price of the device is likely to exceed 800,000 won in Korea—around $540. This international pricing may indicate that the new ‌iPhone SE‌ could come in at a slightly higher price than the current model, which starts at $429.

Previous reports have indicated that the new model may continue to be priced starting at $429, or see an increase of around 10 percent. This would place it at about $470. Apple reportedly plans to keep the pricing below $500 in the United States, even if the price does go up slightly.

While the ‌iPhone SE‌ is Apple's low-cost iPhone option, a small price increase would be understandable given the device's expected upgrade to Face ID, a more modern all-screen design, OLED, USB-C, and more. The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ could launch as soon as March 2025.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE
Tag: Naver
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

carplay next gen hero

RIP, CarPlay 2?

Sunday December 29, 2024 7:32 am PST by
Apple's website continues to state that the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay will "arrive in 2024." With less than three days remaining in the year, however, that timeframe is looking more and more unlikely. It would not be entirely Apple's fault if the stated 2024 target is missed, given that it is ultimately up to automakers to roll out the software in vehicles, but it is...
Read Full Article
Apple Intelligence General Feature 2

Five Apple Intelligence Features Coming in 2025

Friday December 27, 2024 2:43 pm PST by
Even though iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2 added multiple Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground, Genmoji, Writing Tools, and more, there are still new Apple Intelligence capabilities that we're waiting on. Apple has at least one more major Apple Intelligence update coming in 2025, and the functionality that we're expecting is outlined below. Priority Notifications Notification summaries...
Read Full Article112 comments
apple tv plus teaser

Apple Teases Apple TV+ Surprise on January 4 and 5

Thursday December 26, 2024 10:35 am PST by
Apple this week began teasing some kind of upcoming Apple TV+ surprise that's set to happen on January 4 and January 5, telling customers to "stay tuned" and "save the date" in social media posts. Apple's images have a tagline that says "See for yourself," but it isn't clear what Apple has planned. Some users on Reddit have speculated that Apple might be planning to launch a promotion that...
Read Full Article58 comments
New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

22 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Monday December 23, 2024 6:30 am PST by
Apple released iOS 18.2 in the second week of December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. Apple has added a handful of new non-AI related feature controls as...
Read Full Article28 comments
Sudoku Apple News iOS 18

iOS 18.2 Added a New Game to Your iPhone

Saturday December 28, 2024 12:03 pm PST by
Starting with iOS 18.2, released earlier this month, Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S. have access to daily sudoku puzzles in the Apple News app. There are easy, moderate, and challenging difficulty levels for the daily puzzles. A scoreboard tracks your sudoku stats, including your total number of puzzles solved, fastest completion times per difficulty level, and more. Sudoku is the...
Read Full Article
AirTag and Lavender iPhone

AirTag 2 Launching Next Year With These New Features

Tuesday December 24, 2024 8:35 am PST by
Apple is expected to release an AirTag 2 next year, and a few new features and changes have already been rumored for the item tracker. Below, we recap what to expect from the AirTag 2: The new AirTag is expected to be equipped with Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for longer range. The chip debuted last year in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple said it...
Read Full Article28 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhones

Sunday December 22, 2024 8:09 am PST by
iOS 19 will not drop support for any iPhone models, according to French website iPhoneSoft.fr. The report cites a source within Apple. The report said that iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models: iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro ...
Read Full Article132 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected Next Year: Here's What We Know

Monday December 23, 2024 4:18 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article64 comments

Top Rated Comments

FlyingDutch Avatar
FlyingDutch
42 minutes ago at 07:34 am

Will it also come with 128GB storage rather than 64GB?
I’m expecting 128 GB to be the minimum nowadays
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haunebu Avatar
haunebu
27 minutes ago at 07:49 am
Wasn't that low-cost Apple 5G modem supposed to make it more affordable? Oh, wait... that's just to squeeze out another supplier and reduce Apple's costs while the rest of us get stuck paying more a crap connectivity solution. Gee thanks, Tim.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Biro Avatar
Biro
47 minutes ago at 07:28 am
Most of us have been assuming the new SE will come in at $499 - at least in the U.S.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iGüey Avatar
iGüey
43 minutes ago at 07:33 am

Citing a Japanese source, the aggregator known as "yeux1122 ('https://m.blog.naver.com/PostView.naver?blogId=yeux1122&logNo=223708618662&navType=by')" on Korean social media site Naver claims that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will be priced below 78,000 yen–about $500.
Ok but, who is this guy?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
29 minutes ago at 07:46 am
My prediction is that the SE4 will replace the iPhone 14 in the line up at $599. Apple will then monitor the unit sales at this higher price point. If it sells well, they will keep the lineup as it is. If sales fall off, I think they will introduce an SE Mini in 2026 at the $499 price point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Prof. Avatar
Prof.
17 minutes ago at 07:59 am
That's one sexy render, though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments