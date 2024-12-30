iPhone SE 4 Could Be More Expensive

Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE could see a slight price increase over the current model, according to a new report originating in Asia.



Citing a Japanese source, the aggregator known as "yeux1122" on Korean social media site Naver claims that the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will be priced below 78,000 yen–about $500. However, the price of the device is likely to exceed 800,000 won in Korea—around $540. This international pricing may indicate that the new ‌iPhone SE‌ could come in at a slightly higher price than the current model, which starts at $429.

Previous reports have indicated that the new model may continue to be priced starting at $429, or see an increase of around 10 percent. This would place it at about $470. Apple reportedly plans to keep the pricing below $500 in the United States, even if the price does go up slightly.

While the ‌iPhone SE‌ is Apple's low-cost iPhone option, a small price increase would be understandable given the device's expected upgrade to Face ID, a more modern all-screen design, OLED, USB-C, and more. The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ could launch as soon as March 2025.