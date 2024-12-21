Top Stories: iPhone 17 Designs, Foldable iPad or MacBook, and More

by

2024 is rapidly drawing to a close, but the Apple news and rumor mill remains busy. On the software side, users are still exploring the new features in iOS 18.2 such as expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, while Apple is moving ahead with beta testing of iOS 18.3 and related updates.

top stories 21dec2024
On the hardware side, we're hearing lots of rumors about what's coming in 2025 and beyond, including a new design for the iPhone 17 Pro, an all-new "iPhone 17 Air," a second-generation AirTag, a redesigned Magic Mouse, and even a foldable iPad or MacBook, so read on below for all the details!

'iPhone 17 Air' With 'Major' Design Changes and 19-Inch MacBook Detailed in New Report

We've been hearing quite a few rumors about a super-thin "iPhone 17 Air" coming next year and a potential foldable iPad or MacBook for further down the road, and The Wall Street Journal this week published a new report outlining information from its own sources on both devices.

iPhone 17 Slim Feature
The report comes as analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants shared their expected roadmap for new Apple products based on OLED displays, including an OLED iPad mini in 2026 plus OLED iPad Air models and an 18.8-inch foldable iPad Pro in 2027.

iOS 18.2: Everything You Can Do With ChatGPT Integration

Following last week's release of iOS 18.2 with expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, we've shared some how-tos and guides taking deeper looks at what's new.

iOS 18
ChatGPT integration is one of the big new features, so be sure to check out our overview of everything you can do with it. Visual intelligence on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models is another one, while the custom emoji characters known as Genmoji open up new possibilities for expression, although they come with some limitations.

Other iOS 18.2 additions worth checking out include the new Mail Categories feature and the ability to bring back the volume slider on the Lock Screen.

Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

With iOS 18.2 out the door, Apple has turned its attention to the next set of operating system updates likely scheduled for a late January release to the general public. Ahead of that release, Apple this week provided the first developer and public betas of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS 15.3, and more.

Generic iOS 18
The updates appear to be relatively light on new features so far, although macOS Sequoia 15.3 brings Genmoji to the Mac while tvOS 18.3 is preparing to support robot vacuums in the Home app.

Apple 'Working' on Redesigned Magic Mouse With a Long-Awaited 'Fix'

Apple's Magic Mouse has been the butt of jokes for years over the location of its charging port, which prevents the mouse from being used while it's charging.

Magic Mouse Next to Keyboard
That issue wasn't fixed with the recent update to shift the Magic Mouse and other Mac accessories from Lightning ports to USB-C, but it appears Apple is indeed going to remedy it at some point. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is working on a "full overhaul" of the Magic Mouse to address some of the "longstanding complaints" about it, but don't expect the new mouse to debut before 2026.

AirTag 2 Expected to Launch Next Year With 'Considerable' Upgrade to Item Tracking

Rumors have been pointing to a second-generation AirTag arriving some time in 2025, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week provided a few new details about what we can expect with the update.

AirTag 2 Mock Feature
The biggest improvement will reportedly be improved Ultra Wideband capabilities that will deliver triple the range of the current AirTag, making it much easier to track down items with associated AirTags.

Meanwhile, for owners of current AirTags who want to get much more battery life out of them, Elevation Lab has a new TimeCapsule enclosure that will power your AirTag for up to ten years from a pair of AA batteries.

iPhone 17 Pro Rumored to Stick With 'Triangular' Camera Design

There's been a confusing mess of rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro design, including the use of multiple materials on the rear housing and a redesigned camera bump, with some sources claiming the new bump will be "rectangular," leading to suggestions that the three camera lenses could be arranged in a horizontal layout.

iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1
A new rumor claims, however, that the iPhone 17 Pro will continue to feature a triangular layout for the lenses, although the overall appearance of the back of the device will indeed change.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

20 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Monday December 16, 2024 8:55 am PST by
Apple released iOS 18.2 in the second week of December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. Apple has added a handful of new non-AI related feature controls as...
Read Full Article28 comments
iphone 16 apple intelligence

Apple Drops Plans for iPhone Hardware Subscription Service

Wednesday December 18, 2024 11:39 am PST by
Apple is no longer planning to launch a hardware subscription service that would let customers "subscribe" to get a new iPhone each year, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman first shared rumors about Apple's work on a hardware subscription service back in 2022, and at the time, he said that Apple wanted to develop a simple system that would allow customers to pay a monthly fee to gain...
Read Full Article109 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Rumored to Stick With 'Triangular' Camera Design

Wednesday December 18, 2024 2:36 am PST by
Contrary to recent reports, the iPhone 17 Pro will not feature a horizontal camera layout, according to the leaker known as "Instant Digital." In a new post on Weibo, the leaker said that a source has confirmed that while the appearance of the back of the iPhone 17 Pro has indeed changed, the layout of the three cameras is "still triangular," rather than the "horizontal bar spread on the...
Read Full Article152 comments
elevation lab airtag battery

Your AirTag's Battery Will Last for Up to 10 Years With Elevation Lab's New TimeCapsule Enclosure

Wednesday December 18, 2024 10:05 am PST by
Elevation Lab today announced the launch of TimeCapsule, an innovative and simple solution for increasing the battery life of Apple's AirTag. Priced at $20, TimeCapsule is an AirTag enclosure that houses two AA batteries that offer 14x more battery capacity than the CR2032 battery that the AirTag runs on. It works by attaching the AirTag's upper housing to the built-in custom contact in the...
Read Full Article129 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Features

Tuesday December 17, 2024 9:02 am PST by
The current Apple TV 4K was released more than two years ago, so the streaming device is becoming due for a hardware upgrade soon. Fortunately, it was recently rumored that a new Apple TV will launch at some point next year. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that Apple has been working on its own combined Wi-Fi and...
Read Full Article176 comments
blackmagic vision pro

Blackmagic Debuts $30K 3D Camera for Capturing Video for Vision Pro

Monday December 16, 2024 4:17 pm PST by
Blackmagic today announced that its URSA Cine Immersive camera is now available for pre-order, with deliveries set to start late in the first quarter of 2025. Blackmagic says that this is the world's first commercial camera system designed to capture 3D content for the Vision Pro. The URSA Cine Immersive camera was first introduced in June, but it has not been available for purchase until...
Read Full Article95 comments
mac pro creativity

Apple Launched the Controversial 'Trashcan' Mac Pro 11 Years Ago Today

Thursday December 19, 2024 7:00 pm PST by
Apple launched the controversial "trashcan" Mac Pro eleven years ago today, introducing one of its most criticized designs that persisted through a period of widespread discontentment with the Mac lineup. The redesign took the Mac Pro in an entirely new direction, spearheaded by a polished aluminum cylindrical design that became unofficially dubbed the "trashcan" in the Mac community. All of ...
Read Full Article159 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' With 'Major' Design Changes and 19-Inch MacBook Detailed in New Report

Sunday December 15, 2024 9:47 am PST by
Apple is planning a series of "major design" and "format changes" for iPhones over the next few years, according to The Wall Street Journal's Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie. The paywalled report published today corroborated the widely-rumored "iPhone 17 Air" with an "ultrathin" design that is thinner than current iPhone models. The report did not mention a specific measurement, but previous...
Read Full Article136 comments