Top Stories: iPhone 17 Designs, Foldable iPad or MacBook, and More

2024 is rapidly drawing to a close, but the Apple news and rumor mill remains busy. On the software side, users are still exploring the new features in iOS 18.2 such as expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, while Apple is moving ahead with beta testing of iOS 18.3 and related updates.



On the hardware side, we're hearing lots of rumors about what's coming in 2025 and beyond, including a new design for the iPhone 17 Pro, an all-new "iPhone 17 Air," a second-generation AirTag, a redesigned Magic Mouse, and even a foldable iPad or MacBook, so read on below for all the details!



'iPhone 17 Air' With 'Major' Design Changes and 19-Inch MacBook Detailed in New Report

We've been hearing quite a few rumors about a super-thin "iPhone 17 Air" coming next year and a potential foldable iPad or MacBook for further down the road, and The Wall Street Journal this week published a new report outlining information from its own sources on both devices.



The report comes as analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants shared their expected roadmap for new Apple products based on OLED displays, including an OLED iPad mini in 2026 plus OLED iPad Air models and an 18.8-inch foldable iPad Pro in 2027.



iOS 18.2: Everything You Can Do With ChatGPT Integration

Following last week's release of iOS 18.2 with expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, we've shared some how-tos and guides taking deeper looks at what's new.



ChatGPT integration is one of the big new features, so be sure to check out our overview of everything you can do with it. Visual intelligence on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models is another one, while the custom emoji characters known as Genmoji open up new possibilities for expression, although they come with some limitations.

Other iOS 18.2 additions worth checking out include the new Mail Categories feature and the ability to bring back the volume slider on the Lock Screen.



Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

With iOS 18.2 out the door, Apple has turned its attention to the next set of operating system updates likely scheduled for a late January release to the general public. Ahead of that release, Apple this week provided the first developer and public betas of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS 15.3, and more.



The updates appear to be relatively light on new features so far, although macOS Sequoia 15.3 brings Genmoji to the Mac while tvOS 18.3 is preparing to support robot vacuums in the Home app.



Apple 'Working' on Redesigned Magic Mouse With a Long-Awaited 'Fix'

Apple's Magic Mouse has been the butt of jokes for years over the location of its charging port, which prevents the mouse from being used while it's charging.



That issue wasn't fixed with the recent update to shift the Magic Mouse and other Mac accessories from Lightning ports to USB-C, but it appears Apple is indeed going to remedy it at some point. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is working on a "full overhaul" of the Magic Mouse to address some of the "longstanding complaints" about it, but don't expect the new mouse to debut before 2026.



AirTag 2 Expected to Launch Next Year With 'Considerable' Upgrade to Item Tracking

Rumors have been pointing to a second-generation AirTag arriving some time in 2025, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week provided a few new details about what we can expect with the update.



The biggest improvement will reportedly be improved Ultra Wideband capabilities that will deliver triple the range of the current AirTag, making it much easier to track down items with associated AirTags.

Meanwhile, for owners of current AirTags who want to get much more battery life out of them, Elevation Lab has a new TimeCapsule enclosure that will power your AirTag for up to ten years from a pair of AA batteries.



iPhone 17 Pro Rumored to Stick With 'Triangular' Camera Design

There's been a confusing mess of rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro design, including the use of multiple materials on the rear housing and a redesigned camera bump, with some sources claiming the new bump will be "rectangular," leading to suggestions that the three camera lenses could be arranged in a horizontal layout.



A new rumor claims, however, that the iPhone 17 Pro will continue to feature a triangular layout for the lenses, although the overall appearance of the back of the device will indeed change.



