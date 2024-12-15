'iPhone 17 Air' With 'Major' Design Changes and 19-Inch MacBook Detailed in New Report

Apple is planning a series of "major design" and "format changes" for iPhones over the next few years, according to The Wall Street Journal's Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie.

iPhone 17 Slim Feature
The paywalled report published today corroborated the widely-rumored "iPhone 17 Air" with an "ultrathin" design that is thinner than current iPhone models. The report did not mention a specific measurement, but previous rumors have indicated the device could be anywhere from 5mm to 6.25mm thin, whereas the iPhone 16 lineup starts at 7.8mm. The thinnest-ever model was the iPhone 6 at 6.9mm, so the iPhone 17 Air would beat that record.

In line with previous rumors, the report said the iPhone 17 Air will be "giving up" some features available in the Pro models. For example, the report said the device will have a "simplified" camera system, but no other details were provided. Accordingly, the report said the device will be priced lower than the Pro lineup, which in the U.S. starts at $999.

Apple is also planning two foldable devices, according to the report. It said one of the devices will essentially be the largest-ever MacBook with a foldable 19-inch screen, while the other is a foldable iPhone that would unfold to have an inwards-facing display that is larger than the one on the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The report said Apple is aiming to release the foldable iPhone in 2026 or 2027, while the foldable MacBook would come later.

Apple is said to have faced major challenges with the foldable iPhone, including improving the hinge and the display cover. Apple apparently considered a foldable iPhone with an outward-facing display, but has settled on an inward-facing display.

