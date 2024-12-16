Apple in iOS 18.2 has reinstated a Lock Screen feature that was unceremoniously nixed from its iPhone OS two years ago, leaving many users wondering why it was taken away in the first place.



The feature in question is the on-screen volume control slider in the Lock Screen media player interface. Prior to 2022, the volume slider was a familiar presence on the Lock Screen whenever media was playing. When Apple released iOS 16, however, it removed the control without explaining the reason.

Thankfully, Apple has brought back the control as an option in iOS 18.2. If you've updated your device, you'll find a toggle in Settings ➝ Accessibility ➝ Audio & Visual, labeled Always Show Volume Control. Enable the switch, and you'll be able to adjust volume from the Lock Screen without having to unlock your iPhone or use the physical volume buttons.



Elsewhere in iOS 18.2, provided you have a compatible device, you will find several Apple Intelligence features, including Image Playground and Genmoji. Be sure to check out our complete guide for full details on what's included.