Apple in iOS 18.2 has reinstated a Lock Screen feature that was unceremoniously nixed from its iPhone OS two years ago, leaving many users wondering why it was taken away in the first place.

lock screen volume slider ios
The feature in question is the on-screen volume control slider in the Lock Screen media player interface. Prior to 2022, the volume slider was a familiar presence on the Lock Screen whenever media was playing. When Apple released iOS 16, however, it removed the control without explaining the reason.

Thankfully, Apple has brought back the control as an option in iOS 18.2. If you've updated your device, you'll find a toggle in Settings ➝ Accessibility ➝ Audio & Visual, labeled Always Show Volume Control. Enable the switch, and you'll be able to adjust volume from the Lock Screen without having to unlock your iPhone or use the physical volume buttons.

ios 18 2 volume control lock screen
Elsewhere in iOS 18.2, provided you have a compatible device, you will find several Apple Intelligence features, including Image Playground and Genmoji. Be sure to check out our complete guide for full details on what's included.

Top Rated Comments

Kraszim Avatar
Kraszim
33 minutes ago at 02:28 am
Brave and bold. Maybe Apple Intelligence suggested it?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
19 minutes ago at 02:42 am
If they want to bring more features back, how about bringing back the iPhone homescreen landscape mode? Now that Face ID can unlock in landscape mode, there is no excuse not to bring it back.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subjonas Avatar
subjonas
8 minutes ago at 02:53 am
Glad the lock screen volume slider is an option now for people who want it, but personally I prefer to only have the playback slider and use the physical buttons for volume—because less chance of mistakenly adjusting the wrong slider, and I always prefer physical buttons when possible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

