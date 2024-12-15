Apple 'Working' on Redesigned Magic Mouse With a Long-Awaited 'Fix'

Apple is working on a redesigned Magic Mouse that will address some "longstanding complaints," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple in recent months has been working on a "full overhaul" of the Magic Mouse with a design that "better fits the modern era." However, he does not expect the new Magic Mouse to be released in the "next 12 to 18 months," so it sounds like the accessory will launch in mid-2026 at the earliest.

While the Magic Mouse switched from Lightning to USB-C a few months ago, the charging port is still located on the bottom of the mouse, which prevents it from being used while charging. This is only a minor inconvenience, as charging the mouse is a quick and infrequent process, but it sounds like Apple will finally relocate the port.



"Apple is looking to create something that's more relevant, while also fixing longstanding complaints — yes, including the charging port issue," said Gurman.

He also suggested the next Magic Mouse will be more ergonomic and comfortable to use.

While no specific design details about the next Magic Mouse were shared, perhaps Apple will take some inspiration from popular alternatives for the Mac, like Logitech's excellent MX Master 3S. That mouse features an ergonomic design with a thumb rest, a front-facing USB-C charging port, precision tracking, two scroll wheels, and more.

Logitech's MX Master 3S Logitech's MX Master 3S

The overall look of the Magic Mouse has not changed much since 2009, so a redesign has been a long time coming. Notable changes over the years include the mouse switching from AA batteries to a built-in rechargeable battery in 2015, new color-matching options with the iMac in 2021, and the switch from Lightning to USB-C this year. Overall, the Magic Mouse has not received much attention from Apple over the past decade.

Will the next Magic Mouse cost more? No word on that from Gurman, yet. The current model is priced at $79 in the U.S. on a standalone basis, and it is included at no additional cost with the purchase of an iMac or a Mac Pro.