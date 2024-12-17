Here is Everything New for the Apple TV in the tvOS 18.3 Update So Far

Apple on Monday seeded the first tvOS 18.3 beta to developers for testing. The update will likely be released in January. So far, there are only minor changes for the Apple TV, with one new feature and a few code changes discovered.



Below, we outline what is new in tvOS 18.3 so far.



Robot Vacuum Support in Home App

First, tvOS 18.3 adds robot vacuum support to the Home app on the Apple TV.



Here is how Apple describes the feature, which has faced a delayed launch:

The Home app now supports the core functionality of robot vacuum cleaners, such as power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, mop, and charge status. They can also participate in automations and scenes, and respond to Siri requests. So you can add them to your cleaning routines — or tell Siri to do some spot cleaning in the living room.

Likewise, the iOS 18.3 beta adds robot vacuum support to the Home app on the iPhone.



Code Changes

Additional Screen Savers Removed

The recently-released tvOS 18.2 update for the Apple TV added a rotating Snoopy screen saver to 2021 and newer models, but it appears that other new screen savers that Apple planned for the device have either been canceled or postponed.



Apple was planning at least two additional screen saver categories for the Apple TV. The first was a "TV and Movies" category of screen savers based on content from Apple TV+ series and movies, and the second was a "Soundscapes" category of screen savers overlaid with relaxing background sounds, including water and nature sounds.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris has confirmed that hidden references to the "TV and Movies" and "Soundscapes" screen saver categories that were in tvOS 18.2 code are no longer present in the first tvOS 18.3 beta's code.

Last month, it was reported that Apple removed all references to the "TV and Movies" screen savers from its Apple TV page, including a preview of a new screen saver based on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation." With references to the screen savers removed in the tvOS 18.3 beta, there is now even more evidence they are canceled or postponed.

In addition to Snoopy, existing screen saver categories on the Apple TV include Aerials, Memories, and a Portraits option with an on-screen clock.



Digital Sales Notice

The following digital sales notice will be visible in the Apple TV app, according to tvOS 18.3 code:

When you purchase access to this item, you can permanently download it to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or PC. Once downloaded, you can access this without an internet connection, and Apple can't remove it from your device. If you purchase this from the Apple TV app on Apple TV, smart TVs, or other streaming devices, you can't download it on those devices, but you can easily download it on compatible devices.

tvOS 18 updates are compatible with all 2015 and newer Apple TV models, but some features and capabilities require a newer model.