Your AirTag's Battery Will Last for Up to 10 Years With Elevation Lab's New TimeCapsule Enclosure

Elevation Lab today announced the launch of TimeCapsule, an innovative and simple solution for increasing the battery life of Apple's AirTag.



Priced at $20, TimeCapsule is an ‌AirTag‌ enclosure that houses two AA batteries that offer 14x more battery capacity than the CR2032 battery that the ‌AirTag‌ runs on. It works by attaching the ‌AirTag‌'s upper housing to the built-in custom contact in the TimeCapsule, which provides power instead of the coin cell battery.

The enclosure then screws shut, and it can be tucked away in a vehicle, luggage, camera bag, or other expensive item. The case has IP69 waterproofing that's able to withstand exposure to water and dust in harsh environments, so it can be used outdoors.

TimeCapsule does add additional weight and size to the ‌AirTag‌ because it needs to house AA batteries, but it's still slim enough to fit well in bags without adding too much bulk. The setup measures in at 4.45 inches by 1.57 inches, and it's 0.75 inches thick. The enclosure is nondescript, though, so if something containing the TimeCapsule is stolen, the thief isn't likely to know what it is.

The TimeCapsule can be purchased for $20 from the Elevation Lab website or from Amazon.