Your AirTag's Battery Will Last for Up to 10 Years With Elevation Lab's New TimeCapsule Enclosure

by

Elevation Lab today announced the launch of TimeCapsule, an innovative and simple solution for increasing the battery life of Apple's AirTag.

elevation lab airtag battery
Priced at $20, TimeCapsule is an ‌AirTag‌ enclosure that houses two AA batteries that offer 14x more battery capacity than the CR2032 battery that the ‌AirTag‌ runs on. It works by attaching the ‌AirTag‌'s upper housing to the built-in custom contact in the TimeCapsule, which provides power instead of the coin cell battery.

The enclosure then screws shut, and it can be tucked away in a vehicle, luggage, camera bag, or other expensive item. The case has IP69 waterproofing that's able to withstand exposure to water and dust in harsh environments, so it can be used outdoors.

TimeCapsule does add additional weight and size to the ‌AirTag‌ because it needs to house AA batteries, but it's still slim enough to fit well in bags without adding too much bulk. The setup measures in at 4.45 inches by 1.57 inches, and it's 0.75 inches thick. The enclosure is nondescript, though, so if something containing the TimeCapsule is stolen, the thief isn't likely to know what it is.

The TimeCapsule can be purchased for $20 from the Elevation Lab website or from Amazon.

Tags: AirTag Guide, Elevation Lab

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Slim Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' With 'Major' Design Changes and 19-Inch MacBook Detailed in New Report

Sunday December 15, 2024 9:47 am PST by
Apple is planning a series of "major design" and "format changes" for iPhones over the next few years, according to The Wall Street Journal's Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie. The paywalled report published today corroborated the widely-rumored "iPhone 17 Air" with an "ultrathin" design that is thinner than current iPhone models. The report did not mention a specific measurement, but previous...
Read Full Article136 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

Monday December 16, 2024 10:06 am PST by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software update. There's no word yet on what's included in iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, ...
Read Full Article53 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Features

Tuesday December 17, 2024 9:02 am PST by
The current Apple TV 4K was released more than two years ago, so the streaming device is becoming due for a hardware upgrade soon. Fortunately, it was recently rumored that a new Apple TV will launch at some point next year. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that Apple has been working on its own combined Wi-Fi and...
Read Full Article156 comments
Magic Mouse Next to Keyboard

Apple 'Working' on Redesigned Magic Mouse With a Long-Awaited 'Fix'

Sunday December 15, 2024 8:43 am PST by
Apple is working on a redesigned Magic Mouse that will address some "longstanding complaints," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple in recent months has been working on a "full overhaul" of the Magic Mouse with a design that "better fits the modern era." However, he does not expect the new Magic Mouse to be released in the "next 12 to 18...
Read Full Article211 comments
AirTag 2 Mock Feature

AirTag 2 Expected to Launch Next Year With 'Considerable' Upgrade to Item Tracking

Sunday December 15, 2024 2:57 pm PST by
Apple plans to release a second-generation AirTag next year with "considerably" longer range for item tracking, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the new AirTag will use Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, or equivalent technology. The chip debuted last year in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple said it offers up...
Read Full Article72 comments
Apple TV 4K hero 221018 feature

Here is Everything New for the Apple TV in the tvOS 18.3 Update So Far

Tuesday December 17, 2024 6:25 am PST by
Apple on Monday seeded the first tvOS 18.3 beta to developers for testing. The update will likely be released in January. So far, there are only minor changes for the Apple TV, with one new feature and a few code changes discovered. Below, we outline what is new in tvOS 18.3 so far. Robot Vacuum Support in Home App First, tvOS 18.3 will add robot vacuum support to the Home app on the...
Read Full Article57 comments

Top Rated Comments

exodiusprime Avatar
exodiusprime
20 minutes ago at 10:10 am
That's actually a really great idea!! ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
techno-Zen Avatar
techno-Zen
20 minutes ago at 10:11 am
That's cool, but lets just charge the next AirTag on an Apple Watch charger
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
19 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Or one could just change the regular battery once every year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
17 minutes ago at 10:13 am
This might actually disrupt the asset tracking market, because usually you pay $50 for the tracker that is rectangular like that, and then its $20/month for a data plan to use it, and its through a clunky 2000's era web portal UI, and the battery life is usually in weeks, not years.

Only issue of course, is airtags are inherently useless for asset tracking because it beeps loudly when it doesnt see your phone for more than 3 days. For professional use (delivery vans, equipment rental, etc) it won't work
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Valen1 Avatar
Valen1
23 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Not with Energizer batteries. They leak and the warranty is garbage.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dwaltwhit Avatar
dwaltwhit
15 minutes ago at 10:16 am
I think this is brilliant! It wouldn't work for every use case, but in a car? a backpack? gear bag? laptop case? luggage?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments