Apple Seeds First Betas of macOS Sequoia 15.3 and More to Developers

Apple today provided developers with the fifth beta of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.3 beta, with the new update coming a week after Apple released ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2. Apple has also seeded new betas of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3.



The betas are available to registered developers at this time, and can be downloaded from the settings app on each device.

We don't yet know what's included in the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3 update or the other updates, but we'll update this article should anything new be found after we download and install the new software.