macOS Sequoia 15.3 Brings Genmoji to Mac

The macOS Sequoia 15.3 beta brings Genmoji to the Mac, allowing Mac users to use the custom made emoji characters for the first time. ‌Genmoji‌ were included in iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, but the feature was not available in the macOS 15.2 update.



With ‌Genmoji‌, Mac users can input a text prompt to create a custom character that behaves just like an emoji on devices running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 and later. On earlier versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and on Android devices, ‌Genmoji‌ show up as an image.

‌Genmoji‌ can be added from the emoji palette on the keyboard, which can be activated with the Control + Command + Space keyboard shortcut in an app like Notes or by clicking on the emoji icon in Messages.

‌Genmoji‌ is an Apple Intelligence feature that is available on all Macs that have an Apple silicon chip. All ‌Genmoji‌ generation is done directly on-device.