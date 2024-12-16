Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

by

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.

Generic iOS 18
iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software update.

There's no word yet on what's included in iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, but Apple is still working to roll out Apple Intelligence features. iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 include Image Playground, Genmoji, and Siri ChatGPT integration, but there are still new ‌Siri‌ functions that are slated for release next year.

We could see updates to ‌Siri‌ with iOS 18.3, and the features Apple has in development include personal context, on-screen awareness, and the ability to do more in and between apps.

While iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 testing is starting in December, these updates will likely be released sometime in late January.

