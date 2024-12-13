iOS 18.2: Here's How Mail Categories Work

by

With iOS 18.2, Apple added a Categories view in the Mail app, which is designed to organize your incoming emails by type. Categories hasn't been receiving the best response from iPhone users, so we thought we'd check it out.

Mail Categories organizes your email inbox into the following sections: Primary for your most important messages, Transactions for your orders and receipts, Promotions for deals and offers, and Updates for news, subscriptions, and social.

When Mail Categories is enabled, your Primary inbox will be front and center, and then you can swipe over to see other emails that fall into the other categories. The idea is that emails that aren't important like newsletters and deals are tucked away, but there's also an added benefit of having all of your order receipts in one spot, or your emails about sales in one section of your inbox.

There's also a useful feature that aggregates all of the emails from a single sender into one view, so you can see all of your Amazon emails in one place, or everything you've received from an airline. To get to this view, you just need to tap into any email from that sender and then scroll up to see other messages.

The Primary inbox contains emails from other categories, and it's a feature that can make sense for someone with an overwhelming inbox, but it's not likely something that inbox zero people are going to like.

If you don't like Mail Categories, you can swap back over to List View by tapping on the three dots in the upper right corner of the Mail app, but if you do want to give Mail Categories a try, there are a couple tips worth noting.

To get to a view of your inbox with all emails in chronological order without swapping views, just swipe left on the category bar to get to the "All Mail" option.

It's not uncommon for an email to be sent to the wrong category, and if that happens, you can tap into the email, tap on the three dots in the upper right hand corner of the display, and then choose the Categorize Sender option to choose a category manually.

When you tap into a message from a sender, you can delete all emails from that sender by using the three dots at the top right of the display and choosing the "Trash All" option.

What do you think of categories in Mail? Is it a feature you plan to use? Let us know in the comments below.

poematik13
poematik13
32 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
Its infuriating. Turned it off immediately.

Such a shame that these companies are now dictated by product managers and not engineers. Everything has to be algorithmic and a "feed" now- because a straight simple list does not give them any data metrics
AbSoluTc
AbSoluTc
31 minutes ago at 12:44 pm

Its infuriating. Turned it off immediately.

Such a shame that these companies are now dictated by product managers and not engineers. Everything has to be algorithmic and a "feed" now
Same. Its what Google has had for years now, hated it then, hate it now on my iPhone. Turned it off. I don't need it categorized.
poematik13
poematik13
28 minutes ago at 12:47 pm

Same. Its what Google has had for years now, hated it then, hate it now on my iPhone. Turned it off. I don't need it categorized.
MS Outlook does it too and it just makes me so insanely angry and then you have to fish through 10 different submenus (because typical microsoft incompetence) to turn it off

The older I get the more i just hate anything that exists on a screen, and the more i just want a simple, analog life where you control everything you see and not the other way around
jz0309
jz0309
26 minutes ago at 12:50 pm

Its infuriating. Turned it off immediately.

Such a shame that these companies are now dictated by product managers and not engineers. Everything has to be algorithmic and a "feed" now- because a straight simple list does not give them any data metrics
yup, totally agree. Been using email for 35+ years and don't need some product manager how to organize it ...
My concern is that the "list" view will go away some time in the future, at which point, it'll be time for a new mail client
DelayedGratificationGene
DelayedGratificationGene
35 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
Love it as I am one who is overwhelmed. It correctly buckets your emails such as primary, transactions(HD receipt etc) and takes the thousands of promotion emails and puts them in their own far far away box. Game changer :)
poematik13
poematik13
24 minutes ago at 12:52 pm

yup, totally agree. Been using email for 35+ years and don't need some product manager how to organize it ...
My concern is that the "list" view will go away some time in the future, at which point, it'll be time for a new mail client
There will always be at least 20-30 devs worldwide whos brains work like ours and they will offer a mail app on the store for us
