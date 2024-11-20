Here's What Else to Expect From Apple Before 2024 Ends

by

2024 is quickly coming to a close, but Apple still has some software updates and other remaining items on its agenda to get through. Below, we outline some of the key things to expect from Apple through the remainder of the year.

Apple Logo Gift
Apple's four-day Black Friday-Cyber Monday offer should return next week. In the U.S. last year, Apple offered up to a $200 gift card with select products. Keep track of our own Black Friday deals roundup for more savings on Apple products.

Apple previously announced that iOS 18.2 will be released in December. More specifically, we recently reported that the update will likely be released on Monday, December 9. Other updates should be released at the same time, including iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and HomePod Software 18.2.

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 introduce additional Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji for generating custom emoji, Image Playground for generating images, and ChatGPT integration for Siri. There is also a new Visual Intelligence feature on all iPhone 16 models that can provide information about things in your surroundings. For example, if you point your iPhone's camera at a restaurant, you will be provided with its operating hours and reviews. Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro or any iPhone 16, an iPad with an M-series chip or A17 Pro chip, or a Mac with an M-series chip.

iOS 18 Genmoji WWDC
On the iPhone XS and newer, iOS 18.2 also adds a new default apps section in the Settings app, an item location sharing feature in the Find My app, and more.

iOS 18 2 Share AirTag Location
For the Apple TV, tvOS 18.2 adds a Snoopy screen saver and ultra-wide 21:9 projector support.

Snoopy Apple TV Screen Saver
visionOS 2.2 adds an ultra-wide mode to Mac Virtual Display, the feature that lets you use the Apple Vision Pro as an external monitor for a Mac. Apple says this is equivalent to using two physical 5K displays sitting side by side on a desk.

visionOS 2 Ultra Wide Mac Virtual Display
After those updates are released, the next wave of betas should follow in December. That should include iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, visionOS 2.3, and HomePod Software 18.3. Apple's point-three updates are typically minor in scale relative to other versions, and there is a pause in beta releases during the holiday season. These updates will likely be released to the public in January.

The first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay could be released before the end of the year, if Apple meets the 2024 timeframe stated on its website. It has been nearly two and a half years since Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, so it has been a long wait. Apple has continued to prepare for next-generation CarPlay within iOS 18.2 code. For more details about next-generation CarPlay features, read our previous story.

Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1
Apple recently revealed the most popular podcasts of 2024, and Apple Music has some Best of 2024 playlists. Expect year-end charts and award winners for apps, books, and more soon, along with Apple Music's annual Artist of the Year selection. Of course, there could always be a surprise announcement or two in store through the end of the year.

