Apple's Black Friday Shopping Event to Offer Free Gift Cards on Select Products

by

Apple today shared details about its upcoming "Apple Store Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 24 and Cyber Monday on November 27 where customers will be able to get a gift card with the purchase of select products.

apple black friday 2023
From November 24 to November 27, customers will receive Apple Gift Cards with the purchase of eligible items from the Apple Store:

Mac: Up to a $200 Gift Card

iPad: Up to a $100 Gift Card

iPhone and AirPods: Up to a $75 Gift Card

Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, Beats, and Accessories: Up to a $50 Gift Card

Customers who plan to trade their current device in for a new product are still eligible for a gift card. The Apple Store Shopping Event is set to run for four days and will be available through Apple's online store in the United States, the United Kingdom, and various other countries.

Tags: Black Friday, Apple Store, Cyber Monday
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Top Rated Comments

emulator Avatar
emulator
24 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Same lame deal like every year, better to buy from resellers, they offer better deals. Unless you can roll gift cards and get them at least 17% off from Target.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
3 minutes ago at 07:57 am
An FYI, Target will be having a sale on Apple gift cards starting 11/23/2023 to 11/25/2023.

Buy a $100 Apple e-Gift Card, get a $15 Target e-Gift Card. Pay with a Discover card and get an additional 5% off. That's 20% off.

Then use the Apple Gift Cards to buy something from this sale.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 10 New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday November 8, 2023 4:39 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

iPhone App Sideloading Coming to Users in the EU in First Half of 2024

Monday November 13, 2023 2:00 am PST by
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Read Full Article844 comments
maxresdefault

Performance Comparison: M3 Max MacBook Pro vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

Monday November 13, 2023 1:41 pm PST by
Apple last week launched its new MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. We already took a look at the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but we also wanted to test out the top-of-the-line M3 Max chip to see how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the M3 Pro's performance was disappointing overall compared to the M2 Pro and even the M1 Pro, the...
Read Full Article107 comments
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 3

Tuesday November 14, 2023 12:12 pm PST by
Apple is continuing on with the beta testing of a new iOS 17.2 update, and the third beta includes new features and refinements for existing features. We are still early in the beta testing process, which means there are new discoveries to make. iOS 17.2 beta 3 is available to developers right now, but Apple should be making the update available to public beta testers later this week. Appl...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles

AI-Infused iOS 18 Lauded as 'Ambitious and Compelling' by Apple Execs

Monday November 13, 2023 6:06 am PST by
Apple internally believes its iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates next year will be "ambitious and compelling," thanks to major new software features and designs in the works for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. That's according to the latest information relayed by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. While little is known about the specifics, many of the changes are...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header Updated 1

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 16 New Features

Wednesday November 15, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 16 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger...
Read Full Article87 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Likely to Use Modified iPhone 14 Chassis

Thursday November 9, 2023 3:32 pm PST by
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
Read Full Article172 comments