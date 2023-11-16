Apple's Black Friday Shopping Event to Offer Free Gift Cards on Select Products

Apple today shared details about its upcoming "Apple Store Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 24 and Cyber Monday on November 27 where customers will be able to get a gift card with the purchase of select products.



From November 24 to November 27, customers will receive Apple Gift Cards with the purchase of eligible items from the Apple Store:

Mac: Up to a $200 Gift Card

iPad: Up to a $100 Gift Card

iPhone and AirPods: Up to a $75 Gift Card

Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, Beats, and Accessories: Up to a $50 Gift Card

Customers who plan to trade their current device in for a new product are still eligible for a gift card. The Apple Store Shopping Event is set to run for four days and will be available through Apple's online store in the United States, the United Kingdom, and various other countries.