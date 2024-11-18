Latest tvOS 18.2 Beta Adds Snoopy Screensavers
The third beta of tvOS 18.2 that Apple provided to developers today adds a selection of new Snoopy screen savers that can be set as an alternative to the aerial, memory, and portrait screen saver options.
Apple first announced the Snoopy screen savers way back in June when tvOS 18 was first unveiled, but there has been no sign of them since then. With tvOS 18.2, Snoopy fans will finally be able to set Snoopy as their screen saver.
Apple has an existing partnership with Peanuts, and there is already a Snoopy watch face available on the Apple Watch. Peanut specials and classic episodes are also available on Apple TV+.
