Apple Announces iOS 18.2's New AirTag Location Sharing Feature Coming to These 15+ Airlines

Last week, we reported on a new feature in the iOS 18.2 beta that allows you to temporarily share an AirTag's location with a trusted person, and soon with airlines. Apple today officially announced this feature, providing more details about it.



Apple says more than 15 airlines around the world will support the feature "in the coming months," including Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling. The feature will be officially integrated into each airline's customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags.

The feature also works with third-party accessories that support the Find My network.

Apple previously confirmed that iOS 18.2 will be released to the public in December.